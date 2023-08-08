After Rockaway Beach Bite, Drone Captures Sharks Hunting Close to Long Island Shore - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

After Rockaway Beach Bite, Drone Captures Sharks Hunting Close to Long Island Shore

The sightings 'can be expected throughout the rest of August'

Published |Updated
Scott McDonald
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
“Sightings like this are now almost a daily occurrence in the Hamptons and can be expected throughout the rest of August,” said Joanna Steidle of Hampton Drones.Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Spurred by reports of several swimmers getting bitten by sharks close to the shoreline, a drone sweep of Long Island's coastline spotted multiple numbers of the dangerous creatures hunting for food.

Drone footage from earlier Tuesday captured sharks lurking near the shore while trying to feast on giant schools of fish on the heels of a woman getting bitten by a shark at Rockaway Beach in Queens this week. Another five people were bitten during the same week in July along the Long Island shore.

Joanna Steidle of Hampton Drones, who shot the video, shows a close-up aerial view of the schools of fish forming into bait balls, a tightly packed spherical formation, for protection. She said the footage was shot "within 100 feet of the coast of Gin Beach and Coopers Beach in Southampton Village," according to KTVU.

"With waters getting increasingly warmer, bait balls are dramatically increasing in size and are coming in closer to the shoreline. And the sharks and other predators follow their food source," Steidle said. "Sightings like this are now almost a daily occurrence in the Hamptons and can be expected throughout the rest of August."

Read More

A 50-year-old woman was hospitalized with a severe leg injury following an apparent shark attack just before 6 p.m. on Monday at Rockaway Beach. She was in critical condition when she arrived at the hospital but has since improved to serious but stable condition. Officials said she was swimming in about 10 feet of water.

Rockaway Beach has been closed to swimmers and surfers in the meantime. There were two police helicopters and a drone surveying the area Tuesday in search of sharks swimming close to the shore.

Last month in Long Island, there were three shark attacks in just two days and five in the week. A drone off the coast of Long Island Beach recently spotted 50 sand sharks, prompting a delayed opening.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.