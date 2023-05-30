After Moscow Drone Strikes, Rare Public Fury: ‘Where is the Defense of Our Capital?’

The drone strikes that hit Moscow early Tuesday did more than pierce the calm in Russia’s capital. They also sparked a mix of fear and anger among Russians and raised tough questions for the Kremlin.

The attacks did relatively little damage compared to Russia’s regular barrages against Ukraine, but they struck apartment buildings along a main Moscow boulevard and the city’s Rublyovka suburb, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and other members of Russia’s government and business elite own property.

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

Abbas Gallyamov, a political scientist who once worked as Putin’s speechwriter, wrote on his Telegram channel:

“The drones that landed today on Rublyovka, in addition to explosives, brought a message to the Russian elites: ‘Guys, if you continue to be inactive, waiting for how everything will end, then you will eventually get it.’ Today, many Russian oligarchs and officials have a picture in front of their eyes: you are leaving…in the morning to work, you come back in the evening, and there instead of a house there will be a pile of burned bricks."

Gallyamov wrote from Israel, where he lives in exile, but others in Russia were just as willing to share their concerns.

Alexander Kots, a military correspondent for Russia's most popular state-owned daily, Komsomolskaya Pravda, wrote in his Telegram channel (he has 700,000 subscribers) that "the scale of the attacks will only increase.”

Kots said that those “who still had illusions that this is someone's distant conflict” may soon find otherwise. “We must learn to live in a new reality…It's time to wake up, everyone!"

“Where are the bomb shelters?”

Calls to "wake up" were one reaction to Tuesday’s strikes on Russia's capital. Another was criticism of the Kremlin for failing to protect its own.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner paramilitary group and an increasingly open critic of the government, used the drone attacks to unload on the Russian Ministry of Defense - with his trademark profanity.

"Smelly bastards, what are you doing?” Prigozhin asked. “You brutes! Get your asses out of the offices you've been put in to defend this country. You are the Ministry of Defense. You didn't do a damn thing. Why the f**k are you allowing these drones to fly into Moscow?”

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and other officials spent the day urging the city’s 11 million residents not to panic. But people were panicking - or getting angry - nonetheless.

When Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Moscow region, wrote on his Vkontakte page, “All emergency services are working, we will inform you,” he got a rough response.

Muscovites posted complaints - the warning systems weren’t working, people didn’t know where the bomb shelters were, and the basements in their apartment buildings were too cluttered to use as alternatives.

“There are no shelters in the city!” a Moscow resident posted.

“Where are the bomb shelters in Lyubertsy?” asked another, identified as Irina Ilyina. “The basement in our entrance is littered with garbage.”

“There isn’t a single bomb shelter in Pushkino, the nearest one is in Mytishchi. How do people get there?" This was a woman named Ekaterina Osina.

And so it went, hundreds of complaints about a lack of plans and preparedness. “All cellars are closed”, “there are no warnings on how to behave in the event of an air raid”, and - perhaps most telling: “where is the defense of our capital?”

A “special operation” in Ukraine - “terrorism” in Russia

Largely absent Tuesday were the usual calls for harsh retaliation against Ukraine - even through the Kremlin blamed Kyiv for the strikes.

Some Russians noted that while the Kremlin called the Moscow drone strikes “terrorism”, Putin’s 15-month-long war on Ukraine is still known in Russia as a “special operation.”

Kirill Martynov, editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, the Nobel Prize-winning daily that is now banned in Russia, tweeted:

"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation states that this is a ‘terrorist attack of the Kyiv regime’, while 30 drones that attacked Kyiv are a ‘special military operation’ that has been going according to plan for 15 months?"

By day’s end Tuesday, that tweet was being widely shared on social media by many in Russia who until recently had treated the war as a distant conflict. I received the tweet from my old friend Alexei, a restaurateur in Moscow who used to tell me that he wasn’t interested in politics. The fact that he shared it suggests that he’s a bit more “political” now - and that Tuesday’s strikes had changed the way he thinks.

I suspect the same is true for many Russians - in Moscow, and beyond.