After 26 Years, Police Identify Body Found Floating in Intracoastal Waterway

Investigators in Flagler County, Florida believe they have identified the victim of a 26-year-old cold case.

During a press conference Thursday, police said they IDed the body of a man found floating in the Intercoastal Waterway off Flagler Beach in 1997 as Robert Bruce McPhail, who was 58 at the time of his death.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly noted that McPhail was identified by a team of forensic geneticists, adding that knowing the victim’s name will help bring the perpetrator to justice.

"This case required a lot of outside-of-the-box research, and cooperation of multiple agencies, to give the victim a name," Staly said.

When McPhail was found floating in the Gulf of Mexico on Sept. 10, 1997, signs indicated that he had been bound, shot, and stabbed before he was dumped into the water, investigators said.

"Now that we have identified the victim as Robert Bruce McPhail, our cold case unit can work on finding who murdered him, and why, to bring justice for him and closure for his family," Staly said.

Originally from Canada, McPhail reportedly moved to Florida in the mid-1990s and had a “passion for boats.” Without any photos of the victim, police built a 3D rendering of what they believed he would have looked like at the time of his death.

McPhail's cold case is one of 10 unsolved homicides in Flagler County dating back to 1980.

According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, the case was revived in 2020, when the sheriff created a new unit to try and clear the county's cold cases, submitting evidence like bone fragments for genetic testing.



The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about McPhail’s life or death to contact them.