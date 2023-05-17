The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    After 15 Years Together, Couple Celebrates ‘Royal Wedding’ at White Castle

    Drew and Jamie Schmitt were inducted into the White Castle Hall of Fame in 2019.

    Monique Merrill
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images

    Drew and Jamie Schmitt commemorated their enduring love for each other and their fondness for sliders with a unique wedding ceremony at a White Castle in Scottsdale, Arizona, as reported by KTVK.

    Jamie shared with Arizona's Family, "If you really, really love sliders and crave your partner as much as the sliders, then it's a match made in heaven." For Jamie, the restaurant also symbolized a sense of acceptance and belonging during tough times in her life. "I truly wouldn't be here right now without this company. I had been turned away everywhere else. When I walked into a White Castle, I was welcomed," she recounted.

    The Schmitts, frequent patrons of the restaurant, dining there hundreds of times each year, even had a wedding cake designed to resemble a giant White Castle slider for their ceremony.

    Drew's advice to Arizona's Family was, "If you have an idea, just go with it. Be bold, make it big, do it exactly how you want." As for their honeymoon, the couple plans to visit the White Castle headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, which coincidentally is Drew's hometown, they shared with the station.

