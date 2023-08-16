African Union Says No to Force in Niger, Boosting Military Junta: Report

The African Union has rejected the use of force in Niger after a contentious 10-hour meeting of its peace and security council, Le Monde reported Wednesday, citing several diplomats who were present.

The decision, which is expected to be formally announced later Wednesday, will boost the military junta that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum on January 26 and makes a military intervention by Niger’s West African neighbors less likely.



The ECOWAS regional bloc voted last week to prepare a “standby force” to restore constitutional democracy in Niger, and the group’s military chiefs are set to meet Thursday and Friday in Accra, Ghana, for initial planning.



When the A.U.’s peace and security council met Monday over whether to endorse the ECOWAS force, sources described the meeting as "tense," "endless," and "more than 10 hours," Le Monde said.

While rejecting military action, the council voted to suspend Niger from the African Union, according to the report.

It was unclear if the absence of African Union diplomatic support would sink the chance of an ECOWAS invasion to free Bazoum and return him to power.

The military junta, led by U.S.-trained Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, this week said it would charge Bazoum with high treason and earlier threatened to kill him in the event of military action.



“It's sad for my country that irresponsible people want to bring it back to the Stone Age,” Hassoumi Massoudou, a foreign ministry official, said on social media. “Otherwise, how to understand that robbers want to judge their hostage?”

But observers say Tchiani’s military government is gaining the upper hand by remaining defiant to its neighbors and the West, courting Russian assistance, and leveraging Niger’s important role as a base for U.S. anti-terrorism operations in the African Sahel region.

The junta this week appointed a new cabinet and prime minister, and supporters of the military government issued a call for volunteers to help repel an invasion.



"It's an eventuality. We need to be ready whenever it happens," Amsarou Bako, a founder of Volunteers for the Defense of Niger, told The Associated Press.

The Nigerien capital, Niamey, has been the scene of several demonstrations in support of military rule, but experts say public opinion is difficult to measure.



“We don't have a reliable survey and so everyone is guessing really - this is one of the things that requires people to engage a bit more critically,” Nicholas Cheeseman, a professor of democracy a the University of Birmingham, told the Messenger.

“So much is being assumed, and so little is known,” said Cheeseman, author of the 2018 book “How to Rig an Election.”

Protests in favor of the imprisoned president Bazoum have broken out in Tahoua in southwest Niger, and even in the capital, which is brimming with junta soldiers, Africa Confidential reported.

“The junta’s grip is tightening but lack of reporting in #Niger’s provinces is allowing the capital’s mood to shape international perceptions of local sentiment,” the outlet said on social media.