African Penguins Could Be Extinct in Less Than 15 Years - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

African Penguins Could Be Extinct in Less Than 15 Years

Only two percent of the African penguin population remains — not enough for the species to survive in the wild, scientists say

Published |Updated
Carley Welch
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The disappearance of sardines is causing the penguins to go extinct. Mike Korostelev/ Getty Images

African penguins could go extinct as soon as 2035 if drastic steps are not taken, scientists say. 

The penguin has been listed on the red list of endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as the species has declined rapidly in the past century. 

Sardines and anchovies — the bird’s main source of food — are disappearing from the Indian Ocean due to overfishing, noise pollution from boats, and other environmental factors. They also face risks from storms and flooding, disease, and pollution. 

According to Africa News, the African penguin population has declined by 98%. It’s believed there were over millions of African penguin breeding pairs at the beginning of the 20th century. Now there are an estimated merely 11,000 breeding pairs. The remaining two percent is not enough for the species to survive in the wild, scientists say. 

Read More

African penguins mostly reside off the coast of Namibia and South Africa, but in 1985 they colonized a Cape Town suburb — Boulders Beach. As a result, the birds often wander into the city and can be found waddling through and streets and gardens and even hiding under cars. 

Scientists said if fisheries, oil and shipping companies, international allies, and the South African government work together, the penguins’ fate can be saved. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.