African Penguins Could Be Extinct in Less Than 15 Years

African penguins could go extinct as soon as 2035 if drastic steps are not taken, scientists say.

The penguin has been listed on the red list of endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature as the species has declined rapidly in the past century.

Sardines and anchovies — the bird’s main source of food — are disappearing from the Indian Ocean due to overfishing, noise pollution from boats, and other environmental factors. They also face risks from storms and flooding, disease, and pollution.

According to Africa News, the African penguin population has declined by 98%. It’s believed there were over millions of African penguin breeding pairs at the beginning of the 20th century. Now there are an estimated merely 11,000 breeding pairs. The remaining two percent is not enough for the species to survive in the wild, scientists say.

African penguins mostly reside off the coast of Namibia and South Africa, but in 1985 they colonized a Cape Town suburb — Boulders Beach. As a result, the birds often wander into the city and can be found waddling through and streets and gardens and even hiding under cars.

Scientists said if fisheries, oil and shipping companies, international allies, and the South African government work together, the penguins’ fate can be saved.