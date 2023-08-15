Affair Allegedly Leads to Hidden Body Found Wrapped in Plastic, Texas Husband and Wife Arrested - The Messenger
Affair Allegedly Leads to Hidden Body Found Wrapped in Plastic, Texas Husband and Wife Arrested

Deputies discovered the body of Francisco Romero, 32, on Saturday

Zachary Rogers
Narciso Banos and Francisca Carrizales HArris County Sheriff's Office/Harris County Jail

A Texas man has been charged with murder after he allegedly killed an employee he suspected of having an affair with his wife. The wife has been charged with allegedly helping hide the victim's body, according to authorities and local reports.

Deputies discovered the body of Francisco Romero, 32, allegedly “wrapped in plastic” and “secured with tape” at the home of Narciso Banos and Francisca Carrizales on Saturday, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a recent statement.

The purpose of the deputies' visit was a welfare check after the wife of the victim reported him missing and said the suspects' home was his destination prior to him not answering his phone.

Banos, 49, was initially just charged with murder while his wife, Carrizales, 42, was initially just charged with “tampering with a human corpse," per the sheriff.

Those charges have since been upgraded to include “aggravated kidnapping” for both and also a charge of “tampering with a human corpse” for Banos, according to the sheriff’s statement.

Both Banos and Carrizales were booked at the Harris County Jail.

According to local station KTRK-TV, citing authorities, Banos allegedly admitted he murdered Romero, his employee, because he suspected him of having an affair with his wife. The couple then allegedly worked together to hide the body and dispose of evidence, per the station.

Banos allegedly used a handgun and the stock of a rifle to severely beat the victim, per the station, citing authorities.

Carrizales' bond was set at $500,000 and Banos' bond was set at $600,000, KTRK reports.

