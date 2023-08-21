Aerial Footage Shows LA Dodgers Stadium Submerged in Wake of Tropical Storm Hilary

New aerial footage circulating on social media captures Dodgers Stadium entirely surrounded by water following the aftermath of tropical storm Hilary.

Various journalists and meteorologists have shared the video, which showcases water inundating the stadium from all directions.

A local Los Angeles helicopter tour company recorded the aerial footage.

Vehicles splash up water during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary, in south Los Angeles, California, on August 20, 2023. Authorities reported at least one fatality in northwestern Mexico, where Hilary lashed the Baja California Peninsula with heavy rain and strong winds.

Tropical storm Hilary made landfall on Sunday, battering the southwestern part of the country with strong winds, torrential rain, and widespread flooding.

While Hilary was categorized as a Category 4 storm on Friday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reached land. Remarkably, it became the first tropical storm to strike California since September 1939.

The Baja California region of Mexico was hit hard with severe flash flooding. In a video posted on Saturday night, torrents of water are seen rushing past houses and other structures in Santa Rosalía.

California Governor Gavin Newsom advised residents to remain indoors and declared a state of emergency for southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, in response to The Messenger’s inquiry regarding the potential impact of the flooding on the team's upcoming games, said the stadium is open for business as usual.