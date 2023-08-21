Aerial Footage Shows LA Dodgers Stadium Submerged in Wake of Tropical Storm Hilary
New aerial footage circulating on social media captures Dodgers Stadium entirely surrounded by water following the aftermath of tropical storm Hilary.
Various journalists and meteorologists have shared the video, which showcases water inundating the stadium from all directions.
A local Los Angeles helicopter tour company recorded the aerial footage.
Tropical storm Hilary made landfall on Sunday, battering the southwestern part of the country with strong winds, torrential rain, and widespread flooding.
While Hilary was categorized as a Category 4 storm on Friday, it was downgraded to a tropical storm by the time it reached land. Remarkably, it became the first tropical storm to strike California since September 1939.
- Was Dodger Stadium Flooded? No, It Was Just an Illusion
- Tropical Storm Hilary Rain Causes Massive Mudslides Across Southern California
- WATCH: Viral Aerial Footage Shows the Muddy Aftermath of Hurricane Hilary
- Bulldozer Rescues Residents Trapped By Mud After Hurricane Hilary
- Las Vegas Homeless at Risk as ‘Historic Rainfall’ From Tropical Storm Hilary Looms
- Flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary Destroys Bridge
The Baja California region of Mexico was hit hard with severe flash flooding. In a video posted on Saturday night, torrents of water are seen rushing past houses and other structures in Santa Rosalía.
California Governor Gavin Newsom advised residents to remain indoors and declared a state of emergency for southern California.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, in response to The Messenger’s inquiry regarding the potential impact of the flooding on the team's upcoming games, said the stadium is open for business as usual.
