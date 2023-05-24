The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Adults Who Took a Multivitamin Every Day Displayed Some Improvement With Memory

    Though the change was small, researchers say it was statistically significant

    Elizabeth Urban
    While a supplement may not make all the difference, a study found that older adults who took a multivitamin everyday for three years showed a slight improvement with their memory.

    As reported by CNN, 3,560 adults over the age of 60 were asked to learn 20 words through a computer program. After three seconds, the next word would appear. Once all the words had been shown, participants were asked to recall as many words as they could.

    Participants were split into two groups: one took a multivitamin and the other took a placebo — a sugar pill — everyday for three years. At the end of the first year, adults taking the multivitamin showed a slight improvement, remembering nearly one more word on average than those taking the placebo.

    Though the effect was small, the study said it was statistically significant. The results resembled a study from September 2022 which showed improvements in memory, cognition and attention for people taking a multivitamin.

    “In science, this type of replication is one of the tenants of quote ‘believing your findings,’ unquote. So, we are very excited about this replication because it adds a bit more confidence in what we’re observing,” Adam Brickman, lead study author and professor of neuropsychology at Columbia University’s Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer’s Disease and the Aging Brain, told CNN.

    Brickman said the improvement lasted for the remainder of the study and was stronger for participants with a history of cardiovascular disease.

    However, the study was not able to determine which vitamins or minerals in the multivitamin contributed to the results. Brickman said that further research will need to be done to test these components and to see if the results stay true over time.

    When asked about their thoughts, researchers not involved with the study told CNN they thought the results were interesting, but stressed the importance of taking care of other possible factors like exercise and sleep.

