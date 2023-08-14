Adult Accused of Prostituting 16-Year-Old Girl via Online Escort Service

New details have emerged about the arrest of a 20-year-old in northwestern Pennsylvania, who stands accused of prostituting a 16-year-old girl over a two-month period last year.

Ali McCoy, 20, was first arrested last month for sex trafficking of a child and attempted sex trafficking of a child. But at the time, details about the victim and his alleged operation were scant.

The Erie Times-News reported that McCoy went before a judge last week for a detention hearing where prosecutors revealed that she is alleged to have arranged as many as 30 separate paid sexual encounters with the teen through various websites used by sex workers. The trafficking occurred between May and July 2022.

McCoy, who was identified in court as a biological male who uses feminine pronouns, allegedly knew the girl was 16. A first-floor bedroom in McCoy's residence was allegedly set up to facilitate the sexual encounters.

Prosecutors, who said last week they have a mountain of evidence, alleged in court she and the teen victim split the proceeds of the prostitution.

McCoy has pleaded not guilty and faces between 10 years and life in federal prison if convicted. Neither she nor her attorney immediately responded to requests for comment.

The identity of the girl has not been revealed, nor is it clear how she came to get involved with the suspect. Authorities said last week that the victim is now safe.