Adopted Siblings Raised by Same Family Discover They're Biological Brother and Sister After Taking Ancestry Website Test
Adopted Siblings Raised by Same Family Discover They’re Biological Brother and Sister After Taking Ancestry Website Test

DNA tests confirmed that the pair were biological siblings, ending up in the same household by sheer coincidence

Published
Nick Gallagher
A brother and sister, adopted separately by the same family, have recently discovered that they are biological siblings, local station WCBS reported.

Vicky, now 19, was found in a hospital bathroom in February 2004, when she was only four or five days old.

Angela and Dennis adopted Vicky in 2004. They already had a biological son and had previously adopted a son named Frank, who was discovered in a diaper bag outside Bellamy's Christian Day Care in 2002.

It was only a few months ago that Frank and Vicky learned of their abandonment. They approached their adoptive parents for more details about their origins and decided to investigate further by undergoing DNA tests through Ancestry.com.

Adopted siblings Vicky and Frank realized that they are biological siblings after taking a DNA test through ancestry.com.
Adopted siblings Vicky and Frank realized that they are biological siblings after taking a DNA test through ancestry.com.WABC-TV/Screenshot

“Little did I know, I’ve been living with my blood my whole life," Frank told the station. "It’s insane."

Recently, the siblings reunited with the good Samaritans who found them years ago.

"We were both found a year and a half apart and wind up in the same family, the odds are crazy," Frank, now 20, told reporters. "Even though this story is about me and my sister, I want to showcase everyone around me that created such a great life for me and my sister."

Vicky and Frank are now planning to launch a scholarship fund for the Richmond University Medical Center in Staten Island, where Vicky was found as a newborn.

