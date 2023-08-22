Activists Claiming Responsibility for Releasing 3,000 Minks in Late-Night Caper Were Once on the FBI’s ‘Extremist Groups’ List - The Messenger
Activists Claiming Responsibility for Releasing 3,000 Minks in Late-Night Caper Were Once on the FBI’s ‘Extremist Groups’ List

Around 90% of the released mink have been recaptured

Monique Merrill
An anonymous group of activists claimed responsibility for the recent release of 3,000 minks from a Wisconsin farm on an internet forum for a group once labeled as “extremist” by the FBI.

Sometime in the night between Aug. 11 and 12, approximately 3,000 mink were set free from their cages at the Olsen Fur Farm. The owner discovered a hole cut through the farm's chain link fence the next morning, The Star Tribune reported.

On Aug. 16, the North American Animal Liberation Press Office published an anonymous message it received from a group claiming responsibility for the act. The website is run by the Animal Liberation Front – a group the FBI labeled as “extremist” in 2004.

The anonymous group admitted to using “a few cheap tools” to carry out the stunt.

"It's operational for now, but maybe releasing several hundred mink has a chance to close it for good," the message read. "We hope many of the mink enjoy their freedom in the wild and that this farm will be unable to breed thousands upon thousands of them in future years."

Charles Hobbs, head of the fur trade association the Fur Commission USA, told the Star Tribune that around 90% of the released mink have been recovered and that the released animals stand a better chance of living longer at the farm.

Mink
Mink are found in North America and known for having dense, silky coats.Sandra Standbridge/Getty Images

"They basically just die because there's nothing to eat, and they don't have burrows to find security from predator attacks," he said. "It messes with the ecosystem."

According to the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, this was not the first time the farm had been targeted by activists. In 1997, it said 800 mink were released. 

Wisconsin produced 579,460 mink pelts in 2021 – the most in the country – valued at $59.9 million, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. Mink are known for having dense, silky fur and are found naturally in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

