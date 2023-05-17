Reports of Active Shooter at Kentucky Transportation Cabinet False Alarm

Police responded to a possible active shooter incident at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) building in Frankfort Wednesday, but said it appears to be a false alarm.
Authorities were alerted that there might be a shooter in the building just after 3 p.m. and employees were evacuated from the scene, according to The State Journal.
"There is no confirmation of any active shooter, casualties, or anyone injured at the Transportation Cabinet," the Frankfort Police Department said in a statement. "We have responded to the area and are currently systematically clearing and searching the location. We will provide any updates as soon as they are available."
The KYTC is responsible for building and maintaining highways in the state and is based in Frankfort, the state's capital. The Kentucky State Police did not immediately return a request for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
