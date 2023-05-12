ACLU Sues Biden Administration Over Strict Asylum Policy

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration on Thursday to block a new policy restricting the number of immigrants who can seek asylum.
After Title 42 ended at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday night, those who passed through a third country before arriving to the U.S.-Mexico border are only eligible to seek asylum if they have a previous appointment scheduled by the time they arrive.
Not all immigrants qualify for appointments, the ACLU explained in their statement. The number of slots if also "scarce" and goes through a "flawed mobile application."
