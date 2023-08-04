Accused Sex Toy Thief Strikes Again, Tells Police He Was Just ‘Exercising’ Outside Baby’s Bedroom Window

A man accused of breaking into Rhode Island homes to steal sex toys has been arrested again — this time for allegedly peering into a baby’s bedroom window at night.

Police questionedBenjamain Nadrowski, 32, after a 28-year-old woman reported a suspicious man outside her daughter’s bedroom window at around 9 p.m. on July 21, according to a police report reviewed by WPRI.

The woman had been changing the baby's diaper when she caught sight of the man and screamed, who reportedly peered into the window again before running away.

Nadrowski admitted he had been outside of the window, but told police he had been exercising in the area and that he had previously delivered food to the complex and was familiar with it, WPRI reported.

According to the police report, Nadrowski denied peering into the baby’s bedroom window and told police he had merely been smoking a cigarette outside. Nadrowski's interaction with Police was captured on body camera footage reviewed by WPRI.

“I wasn’t looking into anybody’s windows, I swear to God!” Nadrowski told police in the video.

A witness reportedly told oficers he had seen Nadrowski exit a vehicle with a female passenger inside before approaching the apartment and looking in the window.

Nadrowski was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police matched his description and vehicle to what the witness and victim described.

Nadrowski was previously arrested in June after being linked to a string of robberies targeting sex toys which he said he intended to give as a birthday gift.