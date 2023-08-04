Accused Sex Toy Thief Strikes Again, Tells Police He Was Just ‘Exercising’ Outside Baby’s Bedroom Window

A man accused of breaking into Rhode Island homes to steal sex toys has been arrested again — this time for allegedly peering into a baby’s bedroom window at night.
Police questionedBenjamain Nadrowski, 32, after a 28-year-old woman reported a suspicious man outside her daughter’s bedroom window at around 9 p.m. on July 21, according to a police report reviewed by WPRI.
The woman had been changing the baby's diaper when she caught sight of the man and screamed, who reportedly peered into the window again before running away.
Nadrowski admitted he had been outside of the window, but told police he had been exercising in the area and that he had previously delivered food to the complex and was familiar with it, WPRI reported.
- Man Arrested for Stealing Sex Toys from Multiple Homes
- Accused Texas Serial Killer Told Cops He Was ‘Ready and Prepared to Kill Again,’ Police Say
- Monique and Chris Samuels ‘Are Remaining Amicable,’ Avoiding Contention Amid Divorce: Source
- ‘The Jewel Thief’ Director Details His ‘Unnerving’ Experience Filming a Notorious Criminal Mastermind (Exclusive)
- German Police: Man Rescued After He was Left During Sex Game in Woods
According to the police report, Nadrowski denied peering into the baby’s bedroom window and told police he had merely been smoking a cigarette outside. Nadrowski's interaction with Police was captured on body camera footage reviewed by WPRI.
“I wasn’t looking into anybody’s windows, I swear to God!” Nadrowski told police in the video.
A witness reportedly told oficers he had seen Nadrowski exit a vehicle with a female passenger inside before approaching the apartment and looking in the window.
Nadrowski was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after police matched his description and vehicle to what the witness and victim described.
Nadrowski was previously arrested in June after being linked to a string of robberies targeting sex toys which he said he intended to give as a birthday gift.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews