Accused Long Island Serial Killer’s Wife ‘Depressed and Traumatized’ by Allegations

The wife of the Long Island serial killer suspect Rex Heuermann briefly spoke outside the family's home on Friday, telling reporters the alleged crimes against her husband left her feeling "depressed and traumatized."

"If you want to take pictures, go ahead. I’m OK with it now," Asa Ellerup, 59, said as she returned to her home in Massapequa Park home for the second time since investigators finished a 12-day probe of the property. "If you want to stand up here and wait for something. I have a lot of work to do.

"The sheer depression of what I saw was enough trauma," Ellerup added, according to the Daily Mail.

It was not immediately clear on Friday what Ellerup was referring to, but authorities have said she was shown pictures related to the investigation, the outlet reported.

"When we told the wife, she was shocked, she was embarrassed," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison.

"But there was a point where we showed her certain pictures and she said, 'OK, it is what it is.'"

Ellerup, who has filed for divorce, and her two children, Victoria, 26, and Christopher, 32, went back to the residence for the first time this week after Heuermann, 59, was charged on July 13 with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

The three sex workers were all last seen between 2009 and 2010 before their bodies were discovered near Gilgo Beach in Babylon.

Heuermann, who is also considered the prime suspect in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, has pleaded not guilty.

Investigators have said they believe some of the murders were committed while Heuermann's wife and children were out of town, and that he may have lured several of the women to his home.

Authorities allegedly found four female hairs later discovered to belong to Ellerup on three of the women's bodies.

At the family's home on Friday, Ellerup's father, Frode, 93, could be seen alongside Heuermann's son and the family dog, according to the Daily Mail. Heuermann's daughter was also present.

"You guys know this is an ongoing investigation - it is not over - and I cannot speak to you," Ellerup told reporters on Friday.

"But if your neighbors want to know if they are going to be safe from us … you take care of the neighbors."

In their search of the home, authorities seized more than 200 guns found inside a vault and a child-sized doll, among other items. Investigators also dug up the home's backyard, but it was unclear if police obtained anything from that search.