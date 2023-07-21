Accused Long Island Serial Killer Dug Holes in His Backyard at Night, and Burned His Garbage, Neighbor Says

Accused Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann dug holes in his backyard at night and burned his garbage, a neighbor said Thursday.

In an interview on NewsNation's “CUOMO” Thursday, Dominick Cancellieri, who lived next door to Heuermann for 15 years said he was not surprised Heuermann was accused of murdering three women whose bodies were found on Gilgo Beach outside New York City.

Cancellieri said that although some neighbors described Heuerman as being a normal guy, that was “not the case at all.”

“Every instance — even just the way he looked — I always thought this guy was a weirdo,” Cancellieri told Chris Cuomo on Thursday. “Freaking everything that’s come up — the vile Google searches that he’s had — this all makes sense to me now.

According to Cancellieri, Heuermann often conducted strange activities at night, which Cancellieri said he noticed when he came home late sometimes.

Cancellieri shared that Heuermann would sit in his running car parked outside with all the lights on as late as 2 a.m.

Hr also sometimes burned his garbage. “It seemed to be like once every few weeks, I would smell garbage burning at his house,” Cancellieri.

Burning garbage is illegal in Nassau County, where Heuermann lived.

Cancellieri also recalled hearing digging coming from Heuermann’s backyard.

Rex Heuermann and Dominick Cancellieri Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images; NewsNation

“I really wanted to go and check out what it was and look through the fence, but something stopped myself from doing it,” Cancellieri said. “Now, with everything coming to fruition, it doesn’t surprise me in the slightest bit.”

Arrested last week for the murders of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, the 59-year-old Manhattan architect is in custody and has pleaded not guilty.

Cancellieri’s interview follows several other neighbors recalling interactions with Heuermann, most of them "shocked" of the allegations.

"He was odd and strange, but never violent," Etienne Devilliers, Heuermann’s next-door neighbor said.

Devillers told News 12 that they moved in 28 years ago, and while he had weird conversations with Heuermann, things never got violent. One of the conversations he had involved Heuermann looking over the fence when his wife was sunbathing. Because his wife felt "creeped out" by Heuermann watching her, Devilliers approached Heuermann to talk.

”We had the talk, and it wasn't a pleasant talk, but he stopped, and he didn't argue with me or anything," Devilliers said. "He just backed off."

Devilliers added that Heuermann was "strange and odd,” with no friends in the area. “People would stay away from his house. I mean, they would literally cross the street because the house was such a mess.”

An interior designer told ABC 7 that Heuermann once asked her what she knew about the killings.

"He asked me if I knew about the Gilgo Beach murders," Dominique Vidal said. "And back then, I was 'Oh you know, he's just from the area.'



"But now I just see it as a serial killer kind of just putting it in somebody's face."

Vidal also said that Heuermann left her a voicemail in February after she left a networking group for architects and designers that they were both in.

Heuermann was apparently in the group up until his arrest on Thursday, ABC 7 reported.