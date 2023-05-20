Accused Killer Bryan Kohberger ‘Strong Suspect’ in Break-in Before Slayings: Report

Bryan Kohberger, the 29-year-old man accused of the gruesome murders of four Idaho college students, is considered a "strong suspect" in a break-in at the home of a woman in his graduate program in Washington last year, months before the quadruple homicide, according to a new Dateline report.

The NBC television news special revealed that Kohberger then offered to help the woman install security cameras — which led one law enforcement expert to theorize that Kohberger "orchestrated the whole thing."

"He was not looking upon her as a potential victim necessarily. But he orchestrated it so that she would come to him [so] he would be able to help her," Greg Cooper, a former FBI profiler, told Dateline.

"It is also another level of power and domination and control over another person," he added.

The Dateline report aired Friday, just days before as Kohberger is to be arraigned Monday on four counts of first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, an Idaho grand jury indicted Kohberger in the deaths of University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20 and Ethan Chapin, 20, in November last year. He was also indicted for felony burglary.

All four women were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho on Nov. 13.

According to Dateline, Kohberger befriended a woman in his graduate criminology program while attending Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, last year.

The woman returned to her apartment one evening to dicover some of her things moved around, although nothing appeared to be stolen, Dateline reported.

A source told the program that because nothing was taken, the woman decided not to contact police.

Instead, she called Kohberger, who volunteered to come to her apartment and take a look, according to the source.

Kohberger then recommended the woman install a video security system and he offered to do it himself, Dateline reported.

Police believe that if Kohberger was close enough to the apartment, he could access the security cameras and therefore peek into the woman's home because he knew her wifi password, according to Dateline's source.

Cooper said the episode could have been an early step in the progression of Kohberger's possible criminal transformation.

Dateline also reported Kohberger purchased a knife authorities believe was used in the Idaho murders on Amazon in the spring of 2022 when he was still a student at DeSales University in Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors have so far not publicly stated a motive for the murders. But they allege that early on Nov. 13, Kohberger drove across the Washington state line into Idaho, broke into the students' home and killed them.

Authorities have said Koherger's car can be seen on security video camera footage near the home around the time of the murders. His DNA was recovered on a knife sheath found at the scene, officials have said. Authorities also believe the sheath was purchased on Amazon, Dateline reported.

As he awaits his court appearances, Kohberger has apparently received dozens of love letters while at Latah County Jail.

A jail employee told The Messenger that Kohberger receives such correspondence "a couple of times a week."

“They’re usually handwritten with hearts and stars [with] colored envelopes,” the employee said. "Everyone in the jail talks about how weird it is."

So far, Kohberger has not entered a formal plea, but he's expected to plead not guily Monday.

His attorney has told reporters Kohberger is “eager to be exonerated.”