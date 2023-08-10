Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Was ‘Still Engaging’ in Disturbing Activity Right Up Until Arrest: Top Cop

They got him, and not a moment too soon, says the top cop behind the arrest of a suspect in the Gilgo Beach, Long Island serial murders.

Suffolk County Police Department Commissioner Rodney Harrison says in a new interview that Long Island serial killing suspect Rex Heuermann was "still engaging in activity that was disturbing" at the time of his arrest.

Harrison told Newsday he couldn't say if investigators thought "he was preparing to kill again," but noted the 59-year-old Manhattan architect was "still engaging in activity that was disturbing, be it his internet searches, be it engaging in other activities that he shouldn't be engaging in."

This map shows were authorities found bodies on Long Island, N.Y. Victims: Suffolk County Government; Map: Google

Harrison also said he suspects there may be more victims out there who have yet to be unearthed.

Heuermann allegedly eluded authorities for more than a decade.

Heuermann, who lived with his now-estranged wife and two adult children in Massapequa Park, has pleaded not guilty through his attorney to six counts of murder for the deaths of Melissa Barthelemy, who was last seen on July 10, 2009; Megan Waterman, who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello, who hasn't been seen since Sept. 2, 2010.

He's also the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth woman whose body was found near the others, according to prosecutors.

Heuermann is accused in the murder of Megan Waterman (pictured above), who went missing June 6, 2010; and Amber Costello (above), missing since Sept. 2, 2010. He is also the prime suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes. Suffolk County Government

According to previously released court documents, the three victims police say they have tied to him were believed to be sex workers and all three had communications with a burner phone that was tracked back to Heuermann.

Harrison added the strong evidence investigators have amassed against Heuermann has him feeling confident they've got the right person.

Rex A. Heuermann appears before Judge Timothy P. Mazzei in Suffolk County Court on August 1, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images

"I'm very confident that Mr. Heuermann's our subject," he said. "Because of my confidence, I'm gonna call him what I wanna call him — somebody that ruined families, somebody who's a predator, somebody who shattered lives."

Added Harrison: "And not just one, several, and there may be more. I didn’t say that there is, but there may be more. If the family members have a problem with me calling him a demon, then I'll apologize."