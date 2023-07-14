Robert De Niro Grandson Dealer ‘Knew the Pills Could Kill,’ Feds Allege, As She’s Jailed After Court - The Messenger
Robert De Niro Grandson Dealer ‘Knew the Pills Could Kill,’ Feds Allege, As She’s Jailed After Court

Sophia Haley Marks is charged in 19-year-old Leandro De Niro Rodriguez's suspected overdose death

Published
Ben Feuerherd and Aaron Feis
Drena De Niro celebrates Mother’s Day with her son Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.Drena De Niro/Instagram

The woman accused of peddling drugs that may have led to the death of Robert De Niro’s grandson is being held in federal custody after a Friday court appearance in Manhattan.

Sophia Haley Marks, 20, consented to detention during the appearance, but is expected to make an application for bail in the future.

Wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and white Air Jordan sneakers, Marks spoke sparingly during the appearance and did not enter a plea. She is charged with three counts of distribution of narcotics.

Marks allegedly pushed fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, said Damian Williams, U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York, in a statement issued after the court appearance.

"At least one of Marks's counterfeit pills was purchased and taken by a teenager who subsequently died of a suspected overdose," said Williams.

"The arrest was critical because, as we allege, Marks knew the pills could kill, and she continued selling them anyway."

Investigators have allegedly linked Marks to the death of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, who was found dead in his Manhattan apartment on July 2. He was 19.

According to court documents obtained by The Messenger, investigators found a number of pills at the death scene.

When they examined the teen's phone they allegedly discovered troubling texts exchanged with Marks about purchasing counterfeit pills just days before his death.

At one point, Marks allegedly texted: "do you really need them? I don't wanna kill you." She added, "I just don't like serving u them cuz they not script."

Eventually, the two struck a deal for three fake oxycodone pills and two Xanax tablets for $105, according to an investigator's affidavit in the court documents.

Marks at one point texted (about the Oxy), "don't go overboard with these," said the investigator.

The drugs were delivered by car to De Niro around 9 p.m. July 1, according to the court documents. At 1:50 the following morning, investigators say Marks texted: "u good?" The "victim never responded," the investigator noted in the affidavit.

Marks' attorney declined comment. Marks is due back in court on August 14.

Marks was arrested Thursday in a joint investigation by the NYPD and federal agencies.

Marks allegedly continued to sell pills after De Niro's death — and gave an undercover agent 25 pills for $500 on July 9, according to the affidavit. The investigators said she told the undercover cop: "Please be careful with these. don't do more than one at a time ... my friend just died."

Leandro’s mother, Drena De Niro, had claimed in a recent Instagram post that her son was poisoned with fentanyl-laced drugs.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," the actor wrote on Instagram. "So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."

