Accused Cinder Block Cell Kidnapper Negasi Zuberi Previously Threatened to Kill His Kids, Court Docs Say

Negasi Zuberi, the Oregon man who allegedly abducted a woman and imprisoned her in a makeshift cinder block cell, was previously accused of abusing his now-former partner and threatening to kill their children, according to a report.

In the current case, Zuberi, 29, faces federal charges of interstate kidnapping and transporting an individual across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. His attorney has declined comment.

Alycia Westfall, who is identified in court filings as Zuberi’s wife but described herself in a Friday interview as his ex-girlfriend, has denied the allegations, calling Zuberi a “good person.”

However, court filings obtained by the New York Post reveal that she previously sought a protective order against Zuberi after he allegedly attacked her in July 2020.

“He has hit me many times,” Westfall alleged in the request, which was filed while the family was living in Antioch, California. “He takes my phone so I can’t call the cops. He takes my money so I can’t have any way to do anything, transfers my money to his own account.”

“He screams at the kids and me, threatens me verbally, financially and [is] mentally abusive to all of us,” she additionally alleged.

Zuberi also allegedly threatened to kill the couple’s two sons, who were 2- and 4-years-old at the time, breaking windows, bottles and a TV in front of them, according to the report.

When Westfall tried to call the police, Zuberi beat her again, she claimed.

A judge granted Westfall’s request for a temporary restraining order, but it was eventually dismissed and the case was removed from a court calendar in September 2020 for reasons that weren’t immediately clear, according to the Post.

Alycia Westfall is unrelated to Carol Westfall, the mayor of Klamath Falls, Oregon and owner of the home where Zuberi allegedly constructed the makeshift cinder block cell, according to the Oregonian.

On July 15, Zuberi allegedly picked up a woman in a stretch of Seattle known for sex work, falsely claimed to be a police officer, then restrained her in the back seat of his car with handcuffs and leg irons, according to the FBI.

He allegedly drove her about 450 miles back to Klamath Falls, stopping along the way to rape her, authorities said.

At the home, he allegedly forced the woman into the crude cinder block cell in the garage, officials said.

A makeshift cinder block cell is seen in Negasi Zuberi’s home. FBI

Within a few hours, the woman pounded her way out of the cell with her bare hands, escaped the home and flagged down a passing motorist for help, investigators said.

Zuberi was taken into custody the next day after a 45-minute standoff with authorities in a Reno, Nevada parking lot.

In addition to the improvised cell, authorities searching the Klamath Falls home allegedly found notes detailing “Operation Take Over,” including diagrams and ideas on how to select potential victims.

Police responded to Negasi Zuberi’s home and discovered the cinder block cell the victim described, along with a note allegedly written by the suspect, inscribed 'Operation Takeover.' FBI

Investigators have said that they suspect Zuberi in at least another four sexual assaults and encourage other potential victims to come forward.

Zuberi has used a number of aliases through the years — including “Sakima,” “Justin Hyche” and “Justin Kouassi” — and bounced around to at least 10 states beyond Oregon and California.

