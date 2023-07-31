Academics Are Fleeing Florida Universities Amid the Crackdown on Teaching and Teachers

Florida colleges universities are grappling with an increasing number of unfilled teaching positions as academics reportedly flee the state amid several recent legal restrictions on educators and school curriculums.

Earlier this month, officials at New College of Florida (NCF) in Sarasota announced that 36 of the college's nearly 100 full-time teaching positions remained unfilled just weeks before the start of the 2023-2024 academic year, the Guardian reported.

NCF Provost Bradley called the number of vacant faculty positions at the college “ridiculously high.”

News of the vacancies came just months after major changes created when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six of his political allies to the college’s 13-member board of trustees at the beginning of 2023.

The new board members were named to battle so-called "woke" education on campus, and they eliminated the college's diversity office.

Board members also refused to grant tenure to five professors, even though they had been recommended, and fired the college president without cause.

She was replaced by a former Republican state legislator and education commissioner.

Six of the vacant faculty positions at NCF were a result of staff resignations, while the other faculty member departures “followed the changes" in the board, college officials said in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

But NCF is far from the only school plagued by a loss of faculty.

The president of the United Faculty of Florida teachers union, Andrew Gothard, told the Tampa Bay Times that he estimated a loss as high as 20% to 30% among faculty members at some Florida universities in the upcoming academic year.

A spokesperson for the Chancellor's Office of State University System said the office hasn't received complaints about large numbers of unfilled teaching spots within the system. But Gothard's estimated figures are significantly higher than the typical annual turnover rate of 10% or less.

A plain, empty high school classroom with tables and chairs.

Teachers have been rattled by new state laws such as those barring instruction on critical race theory (CRT), which examines the role of race in American history through modern times.

They're also concerned that state funding was banned for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at public colleges and universities.

Faculty members are also now prohibited from filing grievances and seeking arbitration procedures if they are denied tenure or face dismissal.

Liz Leininger, a neurobiology associate professor who resigned from NCF following the DeSantis board appointments at the college, fears deteriorating education in the state under the new laws.

“All of the legislation surrounding higher education in Florida is chilling and terrifying,” Leininger told the Guardian. “Imagine scientists who are studying climate change, imagine an executive branch that denies climate change – they could use these laws to intimidate or dismiss those scientists.”

Leininger will start a new position with the biology department at St Mary’s College in Maryland this fall.

Recent Florida state legislation related to education and LGBTQ rights also drove away James Pascoe, who began working as an assistant professor in the mathematics department at the University of Florida in 2018 — the year DeSantis was first elected governor.

Pascoe and his male partner began to worry about their future in Florida after DeSantis last year signed into law the Parental Rights in Education bill, nicknamed the “don’t say gay law.” The legislation bans teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students in kindergarten through third grade.

Pascoe feared that he and his partner wouldn’t be able to adopt children in a state where anti-LGBTQ laws are being passed.

“It was becoming clear that the university was becoming politicized,” Pascol 33, told the Guardian.

“When I was waiting to hear back on job applications, [the Florida] legislature started passing all these vaguely ... anti-LGBTQ laws. The state didn’t seem to be a good place for us to live in any more," he added.

Pascoe left the the University of Florida and began a new position last year 2022 at Drexel University in Philadelphia. His partner joined the biology department at nearby Haverford College.