Abrams Tank Delays: May Be ‘Too Late’ for Ukraine

For Ukraine, the headlines about the much-vaunted Abrams tanks looked promising: a January agreement to send them to Ukraine; an April Pentagon announcement of a fast-tracked timeline; and last week’s arrival of 31 M1 Abrams tanks in Germany, where the U.S. will lead training of Ukrainian tank crews.

The reality? Those tanks are only for training purposes, and no Abrams tanks are expected to see action in Ukraine until the fall at the earliest, according to defense officials.

Members of congress have complained about the timeline, given that Ukraine is gearing up for a counteroffensive.

“This counteroffensive that everybody is talking about…it's going to be trench warfare and it is going to involve tanks,” Senator Angus King (Ind.-Maine) said in an April hearing. “That is why the tank was invented at the end of World War I. If our tanks don't get there until August or September, it may well be too late.”

“I think it's valid criticism,” retired Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe told The Messenger. “If we’ve made the decision as a nation to support Ukraine and to arm them as best we can, the desire would have been to get them a capability sooner rather than later.”

Powerful weapon, “complex machine”

Pentagon officials insist the process is moving as quickly as possible. An initial plan to send new M1A2 tanks was scrubbed to allow the U.S. to draw older M1A1 tanks more quickly from stockpiles.

Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the 31 tanks sent to the Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany will be used for ten-week training programs, and ultimately replaced by 31 refurbished M1A1 tanks in the fall. That would add an entire tank battalion to the Ukrainian arsenal - but not until 4 or 5 months from now.

Officials have stressed the complexity of the Abrams in explaining the time frame.

"You've heard us talk about the fact that the M1 is a complex machine that requires a lot of maintenance to sustain it and keep it operating,” Ryder said. “So that will be crucial, which is why we're doing the training in stride with the actual refurbishment of the tanks."

As with other U.S. weapon systems, the Biden Administration was initially reluctant to offer the Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Ultimately the decision was made in part to clear a path for European nations to send their own tanks to Kyiv; several of those countries had balked at doing so unless the U.S. made a tank contribution of its own. The Abrams announcement led to pledges by Germany and the U.K. to send more than 500 Leopard and Challenger tanks, respectively.

The Abrams is known for its maneuverability, along with armor and firepower that exceed the Soviet-era T-72 tanks in Ukraine’s arsenal. The M1 Abrams tanks outpaced and outgunned T-72s in the 1991 Gulf War and the American invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The need in Ukraine

There is no question that the Ukrainians need more tanks. Classified documents leaked to Discord and obtained by The Messenger showed that 468 Ukrainian tanks had been destroyed in the war. The classified intelligence assessment suggested Ukraine was facing substantial difficulty in sustaining ground operations.

The good news for Ukraine is that whenever the Abrams tanks arrive, they will join the arsenal of tanks from other European countries. But experts also say that those tanks have left Ukraine with a dizzying assortment of armored vehicles - a mix of Soviet and post-Soviet Russian models, along with tanks built in Poland, Germany and Great Britain.

Donahoe, who retired from active service earlier this year and formerly commanded the U.S. Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Moore in Georgia, said that the variety of tanks will complicate logistical and maintenance support on the battlefield.

“I mean if we were to field that many variants across the United States Army, we would choke on the logistics ability to sustain that fleet,” said Donahoe. “From a supply-part problem, that’s really challenging.”