About 800 Migrants in NYC Told They Need to Leave Shelters Due to New Rule

A top official in New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s administration says that about 800 adult immigrants housed in city shelters were told they will need to leave those shelters. The move is due to a new rule that has only been in effect for a week.

The new rule was announced on July 19 and permits single adult male migrants to stay in city shelters for just 60 days. Since the policy took effect on July 26, about 800 asylum seekers who had lived in city shelters received notices they would have to give up their beds.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said Wednesday during a briefing that the notices have been delivered, but no one has been forced out of shelters yet.

"What we're seeing right now, there hasn't been anybody who is leaving as a result of the 60 days…We just started the 60 days on July 26," Williams-Isom said during a briefing on Wednesday.

Once the 60-day period is up, those single adult male migrants will have to vacate their places at the shelters to make room for migrant families with children. Those single adult male migrants affected by the new rule will be able to go to New York’s arrival center at Midtown Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel and apply for shelter elsewhere.

Williams-Isom says the new rule is a successful policy as it has single adult male migrants requesting to be relocated to other cities, which helps New York.

"A lot of people are asking to be re-ticketed," Williams-Isom added during the briefing. "A lot of people want to join other friends and families that they have. A lot of people want access to ID cards so that they can make their way and get settled in other places."

Williams-Isom said many migrants were seen camping outside of the Roosevelt Center after having been told the city’s shelters were full. However, the New York City Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services pushed back at the idea the new 60-day rule is unrelated as 60 days haven't come to pass.

"What we're seeing is the ongoing struggle of a system that is buckling with 500 people a day," Williams-Isom said. "And so that is the struggle that we're having right now and what we're seeing that's happening at the Roosevelt."

The situation happening outside the Roosevelt Center is instead because NYC is being overwhelmed by an influx of migrants, Williams-Isom says. With about 56,000 migrants staying in city shelters, she adds, NYC no longer has any more room.

"We need support...We need the federal government to come in," Williams-Isom said. She also mentioned assistance from the state of New York is needed.

Asylum seekers are transferred via city bus from Port Authority bus terminal to housing facilities in the Bronx and Queens on May 15, 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

In the meantime, Williams-Isom says that NYC will continue "doing what we've been doing" when it comes to tackling its responsibilities with the influx of migrants.

"We're going to keep on doing what we've been doing, providing food, providing shelter, providing blankets, enrolling children in school, providing legal services, engaging in partners, having a faith-based strategy," Williams-Isom said. All of the things that we've been doing, the $4.5 billion that we are going to spend to do it. We're going to continue to do the best of what New York has to do."