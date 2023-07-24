Abortion Could Dominate New Hampshire Governor’s Race

New Hampshire is the newest governor’s office pickup opportunity for Democrats, and former GOP Sen. Kelly Ayotte’s record on abortion could become a crucial issue in the race.

Ayotte launched her campaign for governor on Monday with the backing of 150 endorsers, days after Republican Gov. Chris Sununu said he would retire. Democrats were quick to label her an “out-of-touch GOP extremist” who is “leading the charge for a national abortion ban.”

It’s the latest example of how the fall of Roe v. Wade is reshaping statehouse politics across the country — and creating a political quandary for purple state Republicans.

“With Roe gone and with no protections for abortion rights in New Hampshire, literally every election matters and politicians now control the future of our reproductive rights,” said Kayla Montgomery, the vice president of public affairs for Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund.

Ayotte is the best-known candidate to formally enter the GOP primary, and the second to launch a campaign, following former state Senate President Chuck Morse. State Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut is also considering launching a campaign. All three are likely to face scrutiny from Democrats over their abortion views.

A significant portion of voters support abortion rights in libertarian-minded New Hampshire. More than half of Granite State voters opposed the overturning of Roe v. Wade, according to an August 2022 poll from the New Hampshire Institute of Politics. In a more recent survey, 14% of registered New Hampshire voters cited abortion as the most important issue in determining how they vote. Abortion was the second-most named issue, following the economy at 22%.

Democrats see those numbers as an opportunity to motivate voters and reclaim the governor’s office that Republicans have held since 2017. So far, the Democrats running for governor are Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig and state Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.

"New Hampshire's gubernatorial race instantly became the biggest pickup opportunity for Democrats in the country in 2024,” Democratic Governors Association Executive Director Meghan Meehan-Draper told reporters on a call last week.

Democrats may try to tie Ayotte and her GOP primary opponents to Republicans in other parts of the country who have proposed much stricter abortion laws, but Ayotte’s allies reject the idea that she is an extreme candidate.

“Kelly Ayotte appeals to all the different constituencies, from the far right conservative, the Trumpies, the more moderate Republicans, independents, and some more moderate Democrats, which is unique amongst everybody running on both sides,” said New Hampshire attorney Phil Taub, who endorsed Ayotte this week.

New Hampshire’s abortion battle took shape two years ago, when state lawmakers passed a budget that included new abortion restrictions. Sununu faced sharp pushback from Democrats for signing the new law, which bans abortion at or after 24 weeks into a pregnancy, except in cases of medical emergency.

The state’s 24-week abortion law “makes sense,” Ayotte said in an interview with local television station WMUR on Monday, noting that she would not change it. Ayotte had previously backed a bill that would ban abortions at 20 weeks when she was in the Senate, and also supported cutting federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

Abortion was a major issue in Ayotte’s past statewide races, drawing outside spending from pro- and anti-abortion groups. Ayotte also served as state attorney general from 2004 to 2009, and in that role argued before the Supreme Court over a parental notification law for abortions. After she left the Senate, Ayotte escorted now-Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to meetings with lawmakers in preparation for his confirmation to the court. Gorsuch voted to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

However, Ayotte did not highlight abortion in her campaign rollout on Monday. The former senator listed a number of policy views on her new website, including illegal immigration, support for law enforcement and combatting the heroin and fentanyl crisis. Abortion was not among them.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion group that supported Ayotte’s reelection bid, didn’t say whether it will support Ayotte this time around.

“Our political team evaluates pro-life candidates across the country and makes endorsements on a rolling basis,” SBA Communications Director Mary Owens said in an email.

So far, there’s little daylight between Ayotte and her current and possible Republican primary opponents on the abortion issue. Edelblut, who is still considering whether to run, supports the 24-week abortion law, he told The Messenger in an interview.

“New Hampshire voters kind of spoke out on this already. We have put a law in place which seems to meet the needs of many of the voters across the state of New Hampshire and so I am supportive of that because I want to support the citizens of New Hampshire,” Edelblut said.

And Morse, who was the state Senate president when New Hampshire’s new abortion rules were passed, took a similar stance.

“Democrats are making it an issue because its the only issue they have,” said David Carney, a Morse campaign adviser. Morse believes the abortion issue should be decided by the states and that it has “been resolved” in New Hampshire, Carney added.