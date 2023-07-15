Abigail Disney Arrested in New York While Protesting Use of Private Jets

An heiress to the Disney fortune was arrested Friday while protesting the sue of private jets outside of an airport in the Hamptons.

Abigail Disney, 63, is Walt Disney’s grand niece and no stranger to political controversy.

In the past she has been highly critical of the Disney corporation’s policies — including the high salaries paid to executives and the company’s continued investment in factories located in Palestine’s West Bank.

Now she is urging other wealthy people to stop using private jets that contribute to climate change.

“As a person who has been privileged enough to use private jets, I know it’s hard to give up a luxury that is special,” Disney said in a statement on Friday, according to Fox News.

“But I also know that the time has passed for spewing greenhouse gasses like this merely for our personal comfort.”

Disney was accompanied by other climate change protesters, including representatives from Sunrise Movement NYC, New York Communities for Change and Planet Over Profit.

The groups blocked off the main entrance to East Hampton Airport, which only serves private and chartered flights, catering to the very wealthy, Fox News reports.

"The wealthiest 1% uses as much greenhouse gas as the entire bottom 50%. It is time for real change and this is the most obvious place to start,” Disney said.

This is part of a weekend-long effort on Long Island to protest the ways in which wealthy people specifically contribute to climate change.

There will also be a “Tax the Rich for Climate Justice” march, a protest outside a private golf course and a rally outside the home of a Citibank board member, according to Fox News.

Protesters expressed a need to stop private flights, which they say contribute disproportionately to climate change.

"As long as the 1% continues to needlessly poison our air and heat our earth, we will continue to escalate our actions against them,” Teddy Ogborn, an organizer of Planet Over Profit, told Fox News.