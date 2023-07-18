Missing Alabama Nursing Student Carlee Russell’s ‘Abductor’ Is Still at Large, Parents Say

The parents of Carlee Russell, the Alabama nursing student who went missing last week but turned up two days later, said Tuesday that the person who abducted of their 25-year-old daughter is still at large.

"She definitely fought for her life," Talitha Russell, her mother, told NBC News. "There were moments when she had to physically fight for her life and there were moments when she had to mentally fight for her life."

She said that she could not disclose information on how her daughter returned home.

However, Talitha said: "Carlee has given detectives her statement so that they can continue to pursue her abductor."

Investigators have so far not said whether they are searching for a person connected to the case.

Carlee Russell vanished on Thursday after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler on a highway in Hoover, Alabama. Authorities found her car and a few of her belongings but no sign of where she went.

She later showed up back at home on foot Saturday, following an extensive search for her, and a $63,000 reward.

Carlee Russell's parents on the TODAY Show. TODAY Show/Twitter

"We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state and let medical professionals take care of her," Talitha Russell told NBC News.

She added though she could not disclose information on how her daughter returned home.

"She found her way back to us, however, we can't discuss the details of that," Talitha Russell said.

Carlethia 'Carlee' Russell, seen in this undated photo, vanished on July 13 after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler wandering the side of an Alabama interstate. Hoover Alabama Police Department

According to Hoover police, Carlee Russell called a family member after she hung up with an emergency dispatcher on Thursday night.

She went missing sometime after telling “both the 911 operator and the relative she had seen a male toddler in a diaper on the side of I-459 and was stopping to check on him,” police said on Sunday.

In audio recorded by police responding to the scene that was obtained by ABC’s “Good Morning America” and aired on Tuesday, a dispatcher can be heard telling officers about a call with “a female screaming with a child.”

“Child is going to be a white male, wearing a white t-shirt and a diaper,” the dispatcher says.

Officers can also be heard saying Carlee Russell was not there when they arrived.

“Be advised, her vehicle is unlocked, running, all her personal belongings [are here] except for her phone,” an officer says in the clip.

Hoover police said Sunday they are working to retrace Carlee Russell’s travels before she disappeared, and had so far not been able to locate anyone with her between the time she left a local restaurant and when she called 911 at 9:34 p.m.

Investigators are now probing the statement she provided to police for clues.

“During the initial portion of the investigation detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee’s steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case,” police said.