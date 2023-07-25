Aaron Hernandez’s Brother DJ Arrested on Suspicion of Planning School Shootings - The Messenger
Aaron Hernandez’s Brother DJ Arrested on Suspicion of Planning School Shootings

The 37-year-old was arrested for the fourth time this year, according to a warrant viewed by The Messenger

Published |Updated
Chris Harris
JWPlayer

The brother of late football star and convicted killer Aaron Hernandez has been arrested on suspicion of plotting shootings at two New England universities.

A warrant said that Dennis "DJ" Hernandez, 37, was arrested for the fourth time this year for allegedly planning mass shootings at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, and the University of Connecticut in Storrs.

Police in Bristol, Connecticut, arrested Hernandez on July 19, after several people reported his erratic behavior.

DJ Hernandez
Dennis "DJ" Hernandez is seen smiling in his mugshotBristol Police
Hernandez's ex-girlfriend told investigators he actually had driven out to the campuses of the University of Conn and Brown to "map the schools out." He even entered several buldings and classrooms, she claimed.

She believed he was planning to do a "school shooting," according to the warrant, obtained by The Messenger.

Hernandez was arrested at his home. A large police presence had been called in due to his past history of fleeing on foot.

Hernandez allegedly left the home, walked around to the back of the residence, and yelled to officers to shoot him. They also said he disregarded multiple commands, and threatened to kill them all.

A Taser was employed to subdue him. Hernandez was taken to a hospital, where police said he continued to make threats. They said he threatened to kill anyone who profited off his brother's death, including ESPN. He has been charged with threatening, and is being held on $250,000 bail.

WFSB reports that Hernandez was first arrested back in May, after leading police on a pursuit. Days later, he was arrested after throwing a bag with a brick and hand-written note at ESPN’s campus. Then, early this month, he missed a court date for the ESPN campus incident, which led to a third arrest.

Hernandez's brother, Aaron, committed suicide in prison in 2017. He was an American football tight end who played for three seasons with the New England Patriots, but his career ended after his arrest and conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player who was shot to death.

At the time of the 2013 murder, Lloyd had been dating the sister of the Aaron Hernandez's fiancée.

Hernandez was posthumously diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), the degenerative brain disease that has been linked to concussions in athletes. CTE has been discovered in the brains of several late NFL players. It is also common in combat veterans and others who have sustained repeated head trauma.

