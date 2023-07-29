A Tennessee Town Is Plagued By Water That Smells Like Gasoline — And Officials Say It’s Fine to Drink
Residents say they don't trust the water supply and worry it'll lead to devastating long-term effects like cancer
Residents of one Tennessee town are complaining about their tap water smelling like diesel fuel — after the city announced it was okay to drink.
On July 20, residents received a text message saying the Germantown, Tennessee, water supply — which had for one week been contaminated by diesel fuel after a spill into an underground reservoir — was not safe to drink, cook or bathe with.
Germantown officials rolled back the guidance a week later, saying in a press release published Thursday that the city’s water supply was now safe to drink. Residents were advised in the release to use the water after completing a flushing process to remove sediments and discoloration.
But some residents told NBC News they’re still detecting an odor of diesel and are worried that the water isn’t safe, even though the city cleared it for consumption and everyday use.
Germantown resident Kyle Miller told the outlet he had completed the flushing process step by step but continues to smell gas in his home.
“Initially, the whole house smelled when I was flushing the water,” Miller said. “Now, you fill up a cup and if you stick your nose to it, you can smell it.”
Other residents said they were experiencing the same thing.
“If I did not smell the odor, I think we’d be comfortable enough to shower and wash dishes and laundry,” Christopher Mantia said. “My wife and I still don’t think that we’ll drink it until somebody can give us some definitive information.”
Stacy Crockett, the city spokesperson, told The Messenger that there are currently no plans to conduct testing in individual homes.
Instead, she said, the city will be testing water samples in areas where reports of gasoline odor are more concentrated.
Residents worry the water will lead to devastating long-term effects.
Miller, for example, said he’s worried about the prospect of his kids developing serious illnesses when they’re older.
"I don’t want them drinking water that could potentially give them cancer," he said.
Water contaminated with diesel could lead to adverse short-term effects like nausea, stomach cramping, and diarrhea.
"We invested a lot to live here and now, after this whole debacle, me and my wife are planning on leaving," he said. "You can’t live in a place where you don’t trust its drinking water."
