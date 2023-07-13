A Teenage Flier Was Detained for ‘Skiplagging’ – Here’s Why Airlines Hate the Travel Hack

Americans Airlines made headlines this week when they canceled a teenager's flight, claiming he broke the rules by “skip-lagging" to his destination.

The flier, 17-year-old Logan Parsons, purchased a flight from Gainesville, Florida to New York City with a layover in Charlotte. But Parsons was never heading to New York. He intended to get off in Charlotte, which the airline said violated its terms and conditions that ban purchasing connecting flights without the intention of going to the final destination.

Parsons’ family brought the flight on Skiplagged.com, a popular but controversial website that takes advantage of a quirk of airline ticket pricing: the cost of a connecting flight through a hub city is often less than a flight to the hub city itself.

“If you think of the way airlines price tickets, it's not distance based, it's not time travel based. It's literally supply and demand based,” said Robert W. Mann, Jr., an ex-airline executive who now operates the aviation consulting company R.W. Mann & Co.

When more people want to go to a hub city, tickets are more expensive — especially when that direct flight is the only one operating. That was the case for Parsons: only American Airlines operated direct service from Gainesville to Charlotte, which boosts prices.

But to go from Gainsville to New York City, a passenger like Parson has more options. He could fly Delta connecting through Atlanta or another American flight through Miami. More supply means the ticket price is often lower.

“It doesn't sound like a big thing,” Mann told The Messenger, but it threatens the airline's entire business model. Airlines like United and Lufthansa have unsuccessfully sued to try to stop the practice.

That hasn't stopped many airlines from cracking down by banning skip-lagged tickets in their terms of service.

"When when you buy a ticket from U.S. airlines, whether it's directly or indirectly, you do agree to their conditions of contract,” Mann said, "and one of those conditions of contract is: you're going to use what you bought and specifically you're not going to misuse what you bought.”

Many airlines have banned the practice of skip-lagging, which allows passengers to exploit a loophole and get cheaper tickets. Getty Images

Provisions in the little-read service agreement allowed American, which did not return a request for comment, to cancel Parsons’ flights and force him to book a new one.



SkipLagged also did not return a request for comment.

"They do have requirements for public accessibility, but that does not go to the extent of passengers who misbehave,” Mann said, "whether it's throwing a meal tray, or delaying a flight because you thought the passenger sitting next to was not real, or whether it is ticketing.”

Clint Henderson, managing editor of travel site The Points Guy, discourages passengers from skip-lagging, which he said is a "really bad idea" and not worth the savings.

Airlines are starting to crack down on the practice and Henderson expects airlines' technology is only going to get better at catching people.

"Airlines are within rights to not only cancel your ticket, they can also close your loyalty accounts and shut down your mileage earning abilities, and they have even been known to go after people legally," Henderson said, "so this is not something most folks are going to want to mess around with."

Mann says skip-lagging "illustrates the complexity of airline pricing,” which he called “widely misunderstood.”

“It's also a case where airlines probably ought to go back to square one and say, 'How do we really want to do this, in such that it doesn't invite this sort of gameplay?’”