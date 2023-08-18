A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

The son of a mom who was sentenced to life in prison after feeding her infant cow's milk amid the chaos of Hurricane Katrina said the Louisiana pardon board's recommendation to release her could finally allow the family heal.

Nie'John Woods, 25, was just nine years old when his mother, Tiffany Woods, was sentenced for second-degree murder in the malnutrition death of Nie'John's 5-month-old brother Emmanuel.

Tiffany's arrest ripped her family apart, Nie’John says. He and his surviving three siblings were left to bounce between foster homes and relatives for years.

“There were many difficulties growing up without her, moving from home to home as a child — with people who were not always caring or loving," Nie'John, who is now a Senior Airman stationed at Eielson Air Force base in Alaska, tells the Messenger.

He adds that the family never again lived together under the same roof, and often couldn't even speak with each other — all "because of the opinion of some people we were forced to live with."

“All this took a toll, and in some ways, it’s affecting me today," Nie’John says.

Nie'John Woods and his brother as children (Courtesy Nie'John Woods) Courtesy of Nie'John Woods

The final decision to commute Tiffany Woods' sentence now rests with Gov. John Bel Edwards, who leaves office in January.

“I want to thank him for the consideration. For the first time in a very long time we have hope, which is a huge deal for myself and my siblings,” Nie’John says.

Edwards’ office did not immediately return a request for comment.

Little Emmanuel was born prematurely and had been in intensive care shortly before Hurricane Katrina struck in 2005.

Tiffany Woods told the parole board Monday that she made poor choices and mistakes while suffering depression and stress during the evacuation — including giving the sickly infant cow’s milk when he wouldn't take infant formula.

She was 25 at the time and the baby’s father, who was also given a life sentence, was 18.

“At that stage of my life, I was a young mother who was trying to take care of her children the best she could. And I made some terrible decisions. But the woman who sits before you today, I’m not that same person,” she said.

Nie’John called in to speak on his mother's behalf, telling the board she had done her best to look after them even while incarcerated.

Tiffany Woods appeared via video link from the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women for the hearing on August 14 2023 Louisiana Board of Pardon and Parole

His mother sent him handmade birthday presents and made sure they had frequent phone check ins to help him through the stresses of college.

“She’s a mother, and she wants to be a mother, and she’s learned from her mistakes,” he told the board, which eventually voted that she should be released.

Arguing against clemency was prosecutor Suzanne Ellis, who said Woods never accepted responsibility for her baby’s death until Monday’s hearing.

"Please do not give her an opportunity at release. Do not give her an opportunity to harm another child, because I am convinced that if she can, she will," Ellis said.

If his mother's sentence is commuted by the governor, the family will finally be able to move forward, Nie’John says.

“For me, as well as for my brothers and sisters, this means we can have a mom again," he says. "Most of all, this means healing. A mother’s love is more important than what most people may realize.”

Tiffany Woods (left) is serving a life sentence on murder after giving cow's milk to her malnourished baby. Her son Nie’John Woods asked the Louisiana pardon board to grant her clemency. Facebook; Courtesy of Nie’John Woods

Woods also believes his mother’s life sentence is emblematic of a larger systemic failure, which does not consider the burden a mother's other children will bear.

Louisiana law has a broad definition of second-degree murder that includes some accidental deaths, reported The Advocate.

Despite the many circumstances that can produce a second-degree murder conviction, the sentence is always mandatory life without parole with almost no judicial discretion.

“I believe that the criminal justice system and the child protective system is flawed across the board for many people in this country," Nie'John says.

"I also believe that the system will not change until those in power have upright character, wisdom, integrity, love, compassion, and are grounded in fairness and a commitment to treating all people equally.”