A Major Florida City Debuts Self-Driving Shuttle for Its Downtown

Visitors to downtown Orlando will soon spot a SWAN – and we don’t mean the bird.
The City of Orlando will launch a SWAN Shuttle (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) in a pilot program for the 68-acre Creative Village. The self-driving shuttle will begin transporting passengers for free on Sunday.
The pilot will run through April, the city said.
The eight-person shuttle will run on the Orange Line on West Amelia Street, Terry Avenue, West Livingston Street and North Garland Avenue during off-peak hours. Rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Officials said pilot data will guide the city’s future transportation strategy.
“The City of Orlando is pioneering innovative transportation technologies to decrease single-car users on our roadways,” the city said in its announcement.
- San Francisco Tests Self-Driving Shuttles As Part of Autonomous Transit Push
- Self-Driving Cars Being Sabotaged by Traffic Cones on Their Hoods
- Cops Say Self-Driving Car Blocked Emergency Response After Mass Shooting
- Passengers Exiting Private Plane Accidentally Drive Their Car Down Multiple Airport Runways
- GM May Know Soon Whether Regulators Will Allow It to Deploy Self-Driving Vehicles
- Engineering Graduate Invents Self-Driving Wheelchair Inspired by Grandmother’s Dementia
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews