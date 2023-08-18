A Major Florida City Debuts Self-Driving Shuttle for Its Downtown - The Messenger
A Major Florida City Debuts Self-Driving Shuttle for Its Downtown

Visitors to downtown Orlando will soon spot a SWAN – and we don’t mean the bird

Brinley Hineman
The new self driving SWAN (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) shuttle bus is displayed Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. The SWAN shuttle seats up to eight passengers and will run along a one-mile route in downtown Orlando. AP Photo/John Raoux

Visitors to downtown Orlando will soon spot a SWAN – and we don’t mean the bird. 

The City of Orlando will launch a SWAN Shuttle (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) in a pilot program for the 68-acre Creative Village. The self-driving shuttle will begin transporting passengers for free on Sunday. 

The pilot will run through April, the city said.  

The eight-person shuttle will run on the Orange Line on West Amelia Street, Terry Avenue, West Livingston Street and North Garland Avenue during off-peak hours. Rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Officials said pilot data will guide the city’s future transportation strategy. 

“The City of Orlando is pioneering innovative transportation technologies to decrease single-car users on our roadways,” the city said in its announcement.

