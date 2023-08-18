A Major Florida City Debuts Self-Driving Shuttle for Its Downtown

Visitors to downtown Orlando will soon spot a SWAN – and we don’t mean the bird.

The City of Orlando will launch a SWAN Shuttle (Shuttling with Autonomous Navigation) in a pilot program for the 68-acre Creative Village. The self-driving shuttle will begin transporting passengers for free on Sunday.

The pilot will run through April, the city said.

The eight-person shuttle will run on the Orange Line on West Amelia Street, Terry Avenue, West Livingston Street and North Garland Avenue during off-peak hours. Rides will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Officials said pilot data will guide the city’s future transportation strategy.

“The City of Orlando is pioneering innovative transportation technologies to decrease single-car users on our roadways,” the city said in its announcement.