Malcolm X Assassination Witness Claims NYPD Tried to Help Killer Get Away

A key witness of the assassination of Malcolm X spoke out publicly for the first time in nearly 60 years Tuesday to allege that New York Police Department cops tried to help the civil rights leader's killer escape in the aftermath of the shooting.

Mustafa Hassan, who was working the security detail at Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965, said he watched police officers converge in front of the building where Malcolm X's followers were beating the suspected assassin.

"A group of policemen suddenly showed up on the scene, asking 'Is he with us?' while at the same time holding back Malcolm's followers from beating him," Hassan, now 84, said.

Mustafa Hassan, worked the security detail at Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom when Malcolm X was assassinated. He spoke out publicly on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Hassan spoke at a press conference called by civil rights attorney Ben Crump in New York, which Crump billed as presenting explosive new evidence in the slaying of Malcolm X, which has long been the subject of conspiracy theories.

In February, Crump filed a $100 million lawsuit against the NYPD, FBI and CIA on behalf of Malcolm X's family, alleging they had "factual and exculpatory evidence that they fraudulently concealed" related to the 1965 murder of the civil rights activist.

Hassan read from an affidavit that Crump has filed in court in connection with the lawsuit.

"From my vantage point, this was an attempt by the police to assist in him getting away,” Hassan said.

Mustafa Hassan, second from right, is seen grabbing the collar of Thomas Hagan following the assassination of Malcolm X at Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965. Ben Crump Law

Crump filed the lawsuit two years after New York prosecutors acknowledged important evidence was not presented at the trial of two men who were convicted of Malcolm X's killing. The decision followed questions raised in the 2020 Netflix documentary series, "Who Killed Malcolm X?"

Two of the three men found guilty of the murder, Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam were ultimately exonerated in 2021 after a joint investigation from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and lawyers for the two men determined prosecutors, the FBI, and the New York City Police Department withheld key evidence at trial in 1966.

Thomas Hagan, the third man convicted for the assassination, confessed to the murder and served 44 years in prison. Hagan maintained for years that both Aziz and Islam were innocent.

Crump on Tuesday presented photos and video taken moments after the shooting showing Hassan was at the scene of the assassination.

In one photograph, Hassan, who was a member of the Organization of Afro-American Unity founded by Malcolm X at the time, can be seen grabbing Hagan’s collar as Hagan is held by police.

"After I held on to him, which is obvious in the pictures, [the police] realized that he was not going to get away and they had to arrest him, and that's when I let him go,” Hassan said.

He said there is "no doubt in my mind" that Hagan "was definitely working for some government establishment."

Mustafa Hassan, left, sits beside Malcolm X moments after he was shot in Manhattan on Feb. 21, 1965. Ben Crump Law

Hassan had not publicly spoken about what he witnessed in the nearly six decades since out of fear for his safety – so much so he fled the country for several months soon after the murder, he said.

Law enforcement never sought to interview him, he added.

Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X’s three daughters, told reporters her family simply wants “the history books to reflect the orchestration of the assassination of our father.”

“We want justice to be served because I think what history has recorded is inaccurate,” Shabazz said.

FBI documents from decades ago show authorities had information that implicated other individuals in Malcolm X’s murder, while notes from prosecutors indicated they did not reveal there were undercover officers present when he was shot inside Manhattan's Audubon Ballroom on Feb. 21, 1965, according to the New York Times.

The civil rights leader was shot 21 times by a group of men as his wife and daughters looked on. He was 39 years old.

Mustafa Hassan, second from left, walks alongside officers transporting Malcolm X soon after the civil rights leader was shot on Feb. 21, 1965 in New York City. Ben Crump Law

That morning, a reporter for the New York Daily News also received a call referencing the planned murder, police files showed.

In 2021, Malcolm X's three daughters publicly accused the NYPD and FBI of conspiring to have their father killed, according to CBS News.

Attorney Ray Hamlin, who is working with Crump on the lawsuit, said Tuesday Hassan’s account shows “members of law enforcement had to be aware of other people that were working along with them to potentially have involvement in the assassination of Malcolm X.”

The 2021 investigation found the withheld evidence, should it have been presented to a jury, likely would have acquitted both Aziz and Islam, the Times reported that year.

Both Aziz and Islam served decades in prison, despite having credible alibis backed up by testimony at trial and a lack of physical evidence connecting them to the murder.

Aziz, now 85, was released from prison in 1985 and Islam, who died in 2009, was released in 1987.

The probe, however, did not reveal who authorities now believe killed Malcolm X.

Last year, the city of New York settled lawsuits filed on behalf of the two men with an agreement to pay $26 million for their wrongful convictions, according to the Associated Press. The state of New York also agreed to pay an additional $10 million.