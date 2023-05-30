The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    A.I. Means Everyone’s Now a Programmer, Nvidia Chief Says, as Company Joins $1 Trillion Club

    Chipmaker rides A.I. wave to $1 trillion valuation as CEO proclaims end of 'digital divide'

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

    The world of computer science is entering a new phase propelled by stunning advancements in generative artificial intelligence, Nvidia’s chief executive officer Jensen Huang said at a tech conference in Taiwan over the weekend, where he made the bold proclamation that the “digital divide” has been closed.

    “We have reached the tipping point of a new computing era,” Huang said in his first speech in four years. “Everyone is a programmer now. You just have to say something to the computer,” he said.

    “This computer doesn’t care how you program it, it will try to understand what you mean, because it has this incredible large language model capability. And so the programming barrier is incredibly low,” Huang said, referring to the "LLMs" that power the new vanguard of A.I. products like ChatGPT.

    As a major supplier of chips for those LLMs, Nvidia has grown into one of the most valuable tech firms in the world. Shares of Nvidia, which have been on a tear since the company blew out earnings expectations last week, gained another 5% in Tuesday trading, lifting Nvidia's market capitalization to over $1 trillion, joining Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon in the exclusive club.

    Read More

    Huang founded the California-based company three decades ago with a focus on chips for video games.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.