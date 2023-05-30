A.I. Means Everyone’s Now a Programmer, Nvidia Chief Says, as Company Joins $1 Trillion Club

The world of computer science is entering a new phase propelled by stunning advancements in generative artificial intelligence, Nvidia’s chief executive officer Jensen Huang said at a tech conference in Taiwan over the weekend, where he made the bold proclamation that the “digital divide” has been closed.
“We have reached the tipping point of a new computing era,” Huang said in his first speech in four years. “Everyone is a programmer now. You just have to say something to the computer,” he said.
“This computer doesn’t care how you program it, it will try to understand what you mean, because it has this incredible large language model capability. And so the programming barrier is incredibly low,” Huang said, referring to the "LLMs" that power the new vanguard of A.I. products like ChatGPT.
As a major supplier of chips for those LLMs, Nvidia has grown into one of the most valuable tech firms in the world. Shares of Nvidia, which have been on a tear since the company blew out earnings expectations last week, gained another 5% in Tuesday trading, lifting Nvidia's market capitalization to over $1 trillion, joining Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon in the exclusive club.
Huang founded the California-based company three decades ago with a focus on chips for video games.
