‘A Guy Looking for Crayfish’ Helps Discover SUV Driven into River a Year Ago: Police

While searching for crayfish in an Idaho river, a man stumbled upon a submerged SUV, as reported by East Idaho News.
Officers determined that the SUV belonged to an intoxicated man who had driven it into Idaho Falls' Snake River approximately a year ago. After escaping the water, the man walked home. However, by the next morning, he couldn't recall the incident, and the location of the vehicle remained unknown.
Diver Ben Nye discovered the vehicle while exploring the river last week. After reading the SUV's license plate, Nye contacted the Bonneville County Sheriff's Aquatic Rescue Team to retrieve it. To aid authorities in locating the SUV, Nye attached a float to it.
Sgt. Karl Casperson of the aquatic rescue team mentioned in a 2019 report to East Idaho News that his team had found items such as payphones, antique tractor wheels, and tools in the river.
There are also rumors of Prohibition-era slot machines lying at the river's bottom, which is 100 feet deep in some spots.
Due to the water's murkiness, visual searches are challenging. "It's hand-over-hand searching," Casperson explained.
"It's like diving in chocolate milk — there's no visibility whatsoever."
For their recent recovery, the team employed large air bags to bring the GMC Envoy to the shore and later removed it at a nearby boat dock.
