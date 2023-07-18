A Great White Shark Swam Past New York Beaches Before Recent Spate of Bites

A huge great white shark swam past New York's Long Island before five people were bitten by sharks this month — and it's probably coming back.

The 10-1/2-foot, 600-pound predator was tagged with a tracking device by the nonprofit Ocearch research group in October 2020 off the coast of Lunenburg in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.

Since then, the fearsome female creature — a juvenile named Rose — has traveled up and down the East Coast of the U.S. and into the Gulf of Mexico, according to mapping data posted on the Ocearch website.

That's the same day a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were bitten in separate incidents off Fire Island's Kismet Beach and Robert Moses State Park at the western end of Fire Island, respectively, News 12 Long Island reported at the time.

Last month, the shark's tracker pinged three times off Long Island's South Shore, twice on June 11 and once on June 12.

Its most recent confirmed location was in the Gulf of Maine, northwest of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, on July 3.

The boy, Peter Banculli of North Babylon, told Newsday that he was sitting on his surfboard, waiting for a wave, when a shark "came out of nowhere and chomped" on his foot.

"I never felt so much pain in my foot before and my friend saw the shark," Banculli recalled.

"He said it was pretty big."

The next day, drone surveillance showed a school of about fifty sand sharks off Robert Moses State Park, prompting officials to delay its Independence Day opening.

Hours later, three more people were later bitten by sharks while swimming off Fire Island Pines, Quogue Village Beach and west of Fire Island's Cherry Grove.

New York's Long Island regional parks director, George Gorman, blamed the various bites on sharks that thought they were feeding on bay fish or bunker fish, News 12 said.