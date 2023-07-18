A Great White Shark Swam Past New York Beaches Before Recent Spate of Bites
The 10-1/2-foot, 600-pound predator has traveled up and down the East Cost of the U.S. since being tagged with a tracking device in October 2020
A huge great white shark swam past New York's Long Island before five people were bitten by sharks this month — and it's probably coming back.
The 10-1/2-foot, 600-pound predator was tagged with a tracking device by the nonprofit Ocearch research group in October 2020 off the coast of Lunenburg in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.
Since then, the fearsome female creature — a juvenile named Rose — has traveled up and down the East Coast of the U.S. and into the Gulf of Mexico, according to mapping data posted on the Ocearch website.
That's the same day a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were bitten in separate incidents off Fire Island's Kismet Beach and Robert Moses State Park at the western end of Fire Island, respectively, News 12 Long Island reported at the time.
- Five Shark Bites in 48 Hours at New York Beaches Prompt Warnings for Swimmers
- New York Is Deploying Shark-Tracking Drones to Make Beaches Safer
- New York Beaches on High Alert for Sharks After 4 Attacks in 2 Days
- New York to Deploy Drones to Monitor Shark Activity After Multiple People Recently Bitten
- Great White Sharks Swarm Cape Cod Beaches
Last month, the shark's tracker pinged three times off Long Island's South Shore, twice on June 11 and once on June 12.
Its most recent confirmed location was in the Gulf of Maine, northwest of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, on July 3.
The boy, Peter Banculli of North Babylon, told Newsday that he was sitting on his surfboard, waiting for a wave, when a shark "came out of nowhere and chomped" on his foot.
"I never felt so much pain in my foot before and my friend saw the shark," Banculli recalled.
"He said it was pretty big."
The next day, drone surveillance showed a school of about fifty sand sharks off Robert Moses State Park, prompting officials to delay its Independence Day opening.
Hours later, three more people were later bitten by sharks while swimming off Fire Island Pines, Quogue Village Beach and west of Fire Island's Cherry Grove.
New York's Long Island regional parks director, George Gorman, blamed the various bites on sharks that thought they were feeding on bay fish or bunker fish, News 12 said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews