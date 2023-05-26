‘A Friendly Reminder…’: Blockbuster Gloats as Netflix Starts Charging for Sharing

The official Blockbuster Twitter account, which has remained active even though the company no longer has stores nationally, is poking fun at Netflix over its password crackdown.

The streaming service recently started charging U.S. users $8 extra a month for each person they shared their Netflix accounts with outside of their immediate household.

John Keeble/Getty Images

Blockbuster mockingly tweeted Thursday: “A friendly reminder that when you used to rent videos from us. We didn’t care who you shared it with… As long as you returned it on time. @netflix”.

Netflix previously supported password sharing, once tweeting: “Love is sharing a password.”

Blockbuster was the king of the VHS and DVD rental business in the 1990s and early 2000s before Netflix started a service that would mail rentals. Netflix later went into streaming.

Blockbuster famously rejected an offer to buy Netflix for $50 million.

Blockbuster closed all of its corporate stores in 2014, but a handful of independent locations remained open.

A single Blockbuster store still remains open in Bend, Oregon.

Dish satellite TV provider bought the Blockbuster assets and offers a Blockbuster streaming service and pay-per-view movies.