Florida Crocodile Relocated 95 Miles Away Returns Home Over 2 Years Later

A female crocodile traveled 95 miles after being relocated, and returned to the same South Florida spot where it was captured two and a half years earlier.

The reptile's voyage was part of a study published in the Journal of Florida Wildlife Management that examined the effectiveness of trapping and relocating crocodiles in South Florida as populations of both humans and the predators are increasing.

"Because of concerns regarding crocodiles returning as well as the stress associated with capture and translocation of this federally-threatened species, the study concluded that crocodile translocations have limited conservation value in Florida and may only be worth considering after all other reasonable options are exhausted," the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute said.

That determination was reached after researchers attached GPS trackers to 17 crocodiles—relocating seven of them—to examine their travel habits. The other 10 were released where they were trapped as a control group.

The study said while crocodiles have a "remarkable ability" to return to their original capture site, "distance does seem to play a role."

Researchers found that three of the reptiles relocated less than 28 miles away returned in less than two weeks.

At the same time, three that were moved 68 miles away did not return.

The line corresponding to the blue dot shows the travel of the female crocodile that had been relocated from the Florida Keys. FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute

The female crocodile relocated 95 miles away was eventually recaptured just a quarter mile from where it was originally trapped two and a half years after it was released.

It was freed in Collier-Seminole State Park in the western part of the Everglades after being captured on Tavernier in the Florida Keys.

The crocodile's movements were tracked in the state park, and after 17 months it crossed Florida Bay to return to the Keys.

But contact was lost with the creature after it got to the Keys and data collection stopped. And although researchers recaptured it, they are unable to determine exactly when it returned to its original site.

Unlike alligators that are present throughout the southern US, crocodiles - shy and secretive by nature - remain largely in coastal areas of southern Florida.

They were listed as an endangered species in 1975, but their numbers have recovered since then - increasing from a few hundreds to as many as 2,700 adults now.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service still classifies them as threatened.

Their growing numbers have been coming into conflict with the increasing human development along Florida's coastal areas.