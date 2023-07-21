A Company Paid $800M for Land Next to a US Air Force Base – No One Knows Who the Buyer Is

The United States Air Force has spent eight months trying to identify the company that bought parcels of land near Travis Air Force Base for roughly $800 million, citing national security concerns, San Francisco's KGO-TV reported.



But government officials still aren't sure who purchased the property, located near Fairfield, California, and have yet to rule out spying as a possible motive. The base is home to the Air Force's largest mobile units and helps move troops, munitions, and supplies to various conflict zones around the world, including Ukraine.



Democratic Rep. John Garamendi first alerted authorities to the purchases and warned that China could be behind them.



A company called "Flannery Associates LLC" started buying land near the military base in 2018 but has continued to make larger purchases through 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.



The Flannery group owns land on three sides of the facility and is now considered the largest land owner in California's Solano County with about 55,000 acres in purchases, an area about twice the size of San Francisco.



"Who are these people?" Garamendi said. "Where did they get the money where they could pay five to 10 times the normal value that others would pay for this farmland?"



Attorneys for Flannery Associates said the LLC consists of a group of family members who invest in agricultural land and that nearly all of them are American.

Garamendi claims that Flannery also has purchased property near a large electrical grid system that helps power Northern California, including land that currently houses wind turbines.

A company called "Flannery Associates" has purchased about 55,000 acres of land near Travis Air Force Base. KGO-TV/Screenshot

Registered in Delaware, the company isn't required to reveal the identity of its owners under state law.



Garamendi has dismissed the company's supposed plans for the land as unrealistic, including building a deep water port despite the land being located about 10 miles from the Bay. Building a city or using the parcels for farmland also makes little sense, Garamendi said, because the land was purchased for five to 10 times the market value.



He cited a similar case from last year when a company with ties to China bought more than 300 acres located about 20 miles away from a base that tests sensitive drone technologies in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The company had planned to build a milling plant on the site, but the local city council eventually voted unanimously to cancel the project.



Even as the government continues to look into who's behind Flannery, the company is suing nearly a dozen nearby farmers who have refused to give up their land in what it views as a form of illegal collusion, per KGO.