The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Baby Parrot Gave Away Smuggler When It Started Chirping in Carry-on Luggage

    Authorities discovered 28 eggs, plus the new hatchling, in a temperature-controlled cooler at Miami International Airport

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty

    Faint chirping from a carry-on bag at Miami International Airport led customs authorities to a newly hatched baby parrot and a clutch of eggs being smuggled through the country.

    U.S. Customers and Border Protection officers stopped Szu Ta Wu at a checkpoint after he arrived from Nicaragua on March 23. He was transferring flights to head to Taiwan.

    Authorities discovered 28 eggs, plus the new hatchling, in a "sophisticated" temperature-controlled cooler.

    Wu said he did not have documentation to transport the rare parrot eggs.

    Read More

    Authorities reached out to Paul Reillo, a Florida International University professor and director of the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation, which is now looking after the birds.

    All but three of the eggs hatched, and 24 birds have survived.

    Wu was arrested, and on May 5 pleaded guilty to charges of smuggling birds into the United States. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 1.

    The hope is to now find permanent homes for the parrots, ideally letting them back out into the wild eventually.

    —With Associated Press reports

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.