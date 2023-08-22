A 12-Year-Old Boy Tried to Carjack Woman in Broad Daylight. When She Said No, He Ran Away

A 12-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly flashed a gun and tried to carjack a driver in broad daylight in Washington, DC.

The preteen approached a woman and “demanded” she hand over her keys on about 1 p.m. on Sunday at Martin Luther King Avenue and U Street, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

When she refused he flashed “an object in his waistband that the victim believed was a firearm," police said.

When the victim still refused to give up her keys, the boy ran away.

Police were able to locate and arrest the boy, who was armed with a handgun.

The boy was charged with armed carjacking and unlicensed possession of a pistol.

The woman — who did not want to be identified— told FOX 5 DC, she had just parked her car when the boy approached her.

She noted that the boy was startled she refused to give him her keys.

"I was just shaken up by it," the woman said. "I didn't really know how to feel. I was frozen."

Carjackings have become a symbol of violent crime in the nation's capital, with several being committed by teens, The Washington Post reports

"[Youth violence] is horrible," the victim told FOX 5 DC. "It's gotten so bad and the age limit is just going younger and younger."

The increased number of violent crimes committed by youths has resulted in a curfew for anyone under 17.

Because this incident took place during the day, the curfew did not apply.