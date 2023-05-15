The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    99-Year-Old Faces Blades of Circus Knife Thrower, Fulfilling Life-Long Dream

    'I’m always doing dangerous things,' Annie Duplock says.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Courtesy: Zippo Circus

    She’s turning 100 in a few months but Annie Duplock is not slowing down.

    She got to check a big item off of her bucket list over the weekend as part of an early birthday wish.

    Duplock -- a former circus worker from the UK -- persuaded her daughter Sandra McGuckin to approach Zippo Circus boss Martin Burton, asking that she be part of the show when it was in town.

    The brave grandmother was introduced and then had knives thrown at her during a circus finale in front of a crowd of cheering spectators.

    Read More

    “I really enjoyed it,” Duplock said.  “I’m always doing dangerous things.”

    Her grandson, Sam Whiteman, thanked the circus for helping make the knife-throwing event happen.

    “We all love her to bits and she loves it,” Whiteman said.

    As for Duplock, she says she’s “ready for the next one.”

    McGuckin says her mom now wants to stand in the globe that motorcycles circle inside during the show.

