99-Year-Old Faces Blades of Circus Knife Thrower, Fulfilling Life-Long Dream

She’s turning 100 in a few months but Annie Duplock is not slowing down.

She got to check a big item off of her bucket list over the weekend as part of an early birthday wish.

Duplock -- a former circus worker from the UK -- persuaded her daughter Sandra McGuckin to approach Zippo Circus boss Martin Burton, asking that she be part of the show when it was in town.

The brave grandmother was introduced and then had knives thrown at her during a circus finale in front of a crowd of cheering spectators.

“I really enjoyed it,” Duplock said. “I’m always doing dangerous things.”

Her grandson, Sam Whiteman, thanked the circus for helping make the knife-throwing event happen.

“We all love her to bits and she loves it,” Whiteman said.

As for Duplock, she says she’s “ready for the next one.”

McGuckin says her mom now wants to stand in the globe that motorcycles circle inside during the show.

