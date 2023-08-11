98-Year-Old ‘Rosie the Riveter’ Credits Neighbor With Saving Her During Hawaii Fires

A 98-year-old woman who served her country during World War II survived the devastating wildfires that destroyed the Hawaiian community of Lahaina on Maui this week — and she credits her longtime neighbor for rescuing her.

Lucille "Cille" MacDonald was saved by neighbor Ben Watts, who got her out of the area in his truck just as the flames closed in, according to a Facebook post shared by Pacific Historic Parks.

MacDonald fled with only the clothes on her back, a purse and gardening shoes, losing everything else, including her house, her friend Dodo Dunaj explained.

"Before you know it, her house was gone, his house was gone, everything was just a disaster," Dunaj told the association.

"Her daughter and her grandson were in another home, and they lost everything as well," she added.

MacDonald, originally from South Carolina, worked as a welder during World War II, building ships in Georgia, the Facebook post revealed.

She was profiled by Maui Now in December 2022.

"When the bomb was dropped in Honolulu, I was ready to leave and go fight right then, but I was female and we didn't do any of that fighting stuff then," she told the outlet.

MacDonald and millions of other women during World War II contributed to the war effort by working in shipyards and factories. They were often referred to as "Rosie the Riveter."

"I had a lot of burns … a lot of hot metal was dripping and dropping, and ventilation wasn't that great," she recalled of welding during the war.

"It was hard times during those days."

MacDonald moved to Hawaii in 1974, where some knew her as the "unofficial" Mayor of Maui, Pacific Historic Parks wrote.

The wildfires in Lahaina destroyed numerous buildings and left at least 55 people dead and possibly as many as 1,000 missing. The number of missing individuals is imprecise as power outages and a lack of phone service have made it difficult for people to contact their loved ones.

The wildfires have been largely contained, with county officials reporting that about 80 perfect of the fire is under control.

Dunaj said she was traveling to Hawaii to support MacDonald after the fire.