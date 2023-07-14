97-Year-Old Woman Celebrates Birthday With Dream Gift: Her Very Own John Deere Tractor

A woman in Massachusetts is celebrating her 97th birthday by treating herself to a gift she's long wanted: a John Deere tractor, reported WJAR.

"I'm on that tractor every day," Marie Erickson of Swansea told WTKR. "Whether the grass needs cutting or not, I go around and check, and when I see it, I cut it."

Marie Erickson WTKR News 3

Erickson saved for years for the tractor, complete with power steering, which she bought in May, paying $5,000 cash, according to WMUR.

"I said, 'I think I'm worth it,'" Erickson shared with WJAR. "I'm not going to take the money with me. I'm going to spend it."

When asked by salespeople why someone her age needed a John Deere tractor, she said she doesn't drive anymore, and this was the next best thing.

"It keeps me busy," Erickson, who does not like doing housework, told the outlet.

Erickson, a widow, has long enjoyed landscaping her 2.5-acre property.

"I had a push mower, but I was a younger girl. I could push that, but now, forget it," Erickson told the outlet.

She uses the tractor daily to relax, sharing that as she nears 100, one is never too old to play with toys.