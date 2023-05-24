95-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Tasered by Police in Nursing Home

A 95-year-old Australian woman who was critically injured after police used a Taser on her in the nursing home where she resided has died.

Clare Nowland died surrounded by family and loved ones, according to authorities. She died "peacefully in the hospital" and was "surrounded by family and loved ones," News South Wales police said.

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community," the police statement added.

Courtesy of Andrew Thaler

Constable Kristian White, who deployed the stun gun, is now facing charges.

White was ordered on Wednesday to appear in court on July 5 on charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault, a police statement said.

Nowland, who had dementia, lived at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, New South Wales—about 250 miles south of Sydney.

Police were responding to reports of an elderly woman brandishing a steak knife last week.

Nowland, who relies on a walker, advanced towards the officers slowly with the knife, Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter told reporters.

Cotter stated that two officers tried to defuse the situation with Nowland, who weighed just 95 pounds, according to the Associated Press. However, when she continued to move toward them, they used a stun gun.

A family friend told the BBC that Nowland was tasered in the chest and back. The shock caused her to fall, resulting in a fractured skull and severe brain bleeding.

Nowland, a great-grandmother, was previously in the spotlight in 2008 when she went skydiving to mark her 80th birthday.