The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    95-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Tasered by Police in Nursing Home

    A police officer in Australia now faces charges in the case.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A 95-year-old Australian woman who was critically injured after police used a Taser on her in the nursing home where she resided has died.

    Clare Nowland died surrounded by family and loved ones, according to authorities. She died "peacefully in the hospital" and was "surrounded by family and loved ones," News South Wales police said.

    "Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community," the police statement added.

    Claire Nowland
    Courtesy of Andrew Thaler
    Read More

    Constable Kristian White, who deployed the stun gun, is now facing charges.

    White was ordered on Wednesday to appear in court on July 5 on charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault, a police statement said.

    Nowland, who had dementia, lived at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, New South Wales—about 250 miles south of Sydney.

    Police were responding to reports of an elderly woman brandishing a steak knife last week.

    Nowland, who relies on a walker, advanced towards the officers slowly with the knife, Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter told reporters.

    Cotter stated that two officers tried to defuse the situation with Nowland, who weighed just 95 pounds, according to the Associated Press. However, when she continued to move toward them, they used a stun gun.

    A family friend told the BBC that Nowland was tasered in the chest and back. The shock caused her to fall, resulting in a fractured skull and severe brain bleeding.

    Nowland, a great-grandmother, was previously in the spotlight in 2008 when she went skydiving to mark her 80th birthday.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.