93-Year-Old Lifelong Bachelor Set to Marry Woman He Met at Wedding Over 60 Years Ago

Joe Potenzano of New Jersey met Mary Elkind 64 years ago at his sister's wedding, where he was the best man and Elkind was the maid of honor.

In 1959, Potenzano was captivated by Elkind, admitting he "couldn’t keep his eyes off" her during the nuptials. They had a short romance after the wedding but eventually parted. Six decades later, following the death of Elkind's husband, Potenzano reached out to her. The New Jersey pair reignited their relationship and are planning to wed this October.

"She was a nice-looking girl. She's still a nice-looking girl, right?" Potenzano told local station WABC. "That's why I asked her to go out."

Potenzano, who has never been married, joined the army and later became an engineer before retiring. Meanwhile, Elkind pursued her dream of becoming a ballerina at Radio City Music Hall.

One day, struck by profound loneliness, he was compelled to call Elkind. "I was sitting in my house one day, sitting in my sofa chair," Potenzano recalled.

"And I noticed there was nobody else I could call. Everybody was gone. And I began to feel that loneliness that only comes at 90 years old."

While he had reservations and "feared getting rejected" by Elkind, he was overjoyed to find that Elkind, now 83, also had feelings for him.

"I say this unashamedly. I fell in love with her and she told me she fell in love with me," Potenzano said. "What else do you want."