93-Year-Old Adventurer Climbs Half Dome in Yosemite After Inspirational Skydive

At 91-year-old, Everett Kalin went skydiving for the first time. Two years later, he decided to aim for another high.

"When you hit your 90s, you think, 'What would be some things I’d like to do?'" he said to SFGATE. "I guess Half Dome was the thing that most popped into my mind."

With the help of his family, the 93-year-old Everett climbed to the top of one of Yosemite National Park’s most recognizable monuments earlier this week.

The Oakland man’s son Jon and granddaughter Sidney accompanied him on the trek, which took 13 hours and elevated him 5,000 feet above sea level.

The family told NBC Bay Area how other hikers reacted to seeing Everett on the trail.

"Everyone was kind of looking at my dad in awe, saying, 'Wow, amazing you’re doing this. You’re such an inspiration. Can I take a photo with you? You’re making me think of my dad,’” Jon Kalin told the local news outlet.

The quartz behemoth — known for its semi-dome shape — is one of the most well-known rock formations in the park.

The geological wonder towers over Yosemite’s mountains and provides an iconic addition to the park’s skyline.

Hikers must have a permit for a 14 to 16 mile round trip hike to the top of the dome.

Sidney Kalin posted a TikTok showing Everett ascending to the half dome’s peak on Tuesday.

The weather cooperated, providing sunny skies and no rain.

“My gosh, we’re here,” Everett Kalin says in another family video shared with NBC Bay Area.

The elder Kalin then hugs his grand-daughter at the peak.

"It was incredible," Sidney Kalin told the NBC affiliate. "It was certainly a long time coming. We had a long hike to get to the top, and we put in a lot of hours of preparation for this. So, to see it all come to fruition and make it to the top: We were all emotional; we were all crying.”

SFGATE reported that Everett wasn't even sore the next day.

"I just feel so very grateful to the people that made it possible," Everett told the outlet. "I’m actually feeling great."