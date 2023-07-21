92-Year-Old Man Who Made a 2,000-Mile Solo Motorcycle Trip Said His Secret is a Half Gallon of Milk Every Day

A 92-year-old dairy farmer who took a solo motorcycle trip from his Iowa farm to the Canadian border claims his adventurous exploits are fueled by a half gallon of milk per day.

Gene Newell, owner and manager of New-Ary Dairy Farm in Long Grove, Iowa, decided to embark on a long motorcycle journey to visit his daughter in Roseau, Minnesota — a town just 60 miles south of the Canadian border — to celebrate her birthday, KWQC reported.

Newell rode motorcycles in his youth before switching over to tractors. The farmer only revisited two-wheelers when he turned 50 and decided to make his 90th birthday the impetus for upgrading his wheels.

“Why should I quit doing the things that I like to do,” Newell told the news station. “I thought I might only be able to ride three or two more years. So, I’m going to buy a new one.”

Newell and his wife have been farming for over 73 years, though he now primarily oversees maintenance operations and has passed the day-to-day milking side of the business over to his son. He credits the farm work as key to living a long life — along with drinking a half gallon of whole milk every day.

He took a break from farm life after spending two years practicing on his new sports bike to prepare for a long trip.

Gene Newell, 92, rode his sports motorcycle nearly 2,000 from Iowa to the Canadian border. KWQC/Screenshot

“I figured, son of a gun, people go on long rides,” said Newell. “I think maybe I could try it. It was a challenge. It’s a sports bike. So, it’s not all that comfortable. It will probably be the only time that I’ll ride that one up there.”

Once Newell arrived at his daughter’s house, the family decided to go ahead and ride the 60 miles to the Canadian border.

“I thought let’s make this complete and let’s go up to the Canadian border,” Newell said. “So, they both have motorcycles and my son-in-law then took his cycle and we road up together and took pictures at the Canadian border.”

The trip may have only heightened the 92-year-old’s sense of adventure.

“Well, I wouldn’t mind joining a skydiving club,” Newell said. “But I probably will never do that.”