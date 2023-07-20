$92 Trillion and Counting: What ‘Debt Bombs’ Are Doing To The World

The United Nations says global debt held by countries skyrocketed to $92 trillion in 2022 - a crushing figure that is increasingly hitting the lives of ordinary citizens. And it’s a problem that the U.N. says is only getting worse.

52 countries—almost 40 per cent of the developing world—are now in “serious debt trouble,” U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said last week, unable to manage “today’s cascade of unforeseen shocks – the pandemic; the devastating impact of the climate crisis; and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

For some countries - the U.S. chief among them - carrying huge amounts of debt is an abstract problem. For others, it brings daily pain.

What does $92 trillion of debt mean - and what does it look like? Consider these numbers:

Some 3.3 billion people now live in countries that are spending more on interest payments on debt than they are on education or health.

The cost of borrowing has hit poor nations hardest. On average, African nations are paying four times more for borrowing than the U.S. and eight times more than the wealthiest parts of the European Union, according to the U.N.

The issue was in focus at this week’s meeting of the G20 finance ministers in India, as the world’s major economies attempted to find solutions.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who attended the meeting, said ahead of the gathering that the case for “decisive action” on global debt was clear. “When countries find themselves in debt distress, it is hard for them to fund or attract important public and private investments,” she said as she arrived in India. “Without these investments, their macroeconomic foundations deteriorate, making the initial debt problem even worse.”

Why it’s happening

A critical reason for the pressure on poorer, debt-ridden countries is the recent rise in global interest rates, as major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve raise borrowing costs to fight inflation at home. That has had a knock-on effect on global lending rates, and that in turn has impacted several poor countries that took advantage of record low global interest rates in the 2010s to borrow heavily from private investors. Still reeling from the impact of the Covid pandemic, they are now struggling to pay back the loans.

Not all the debt is from private sources. International multilateral institutions are also part of the equation, as is China, a major lender to poor nations in recent years. Since 2008, China has doled out more than $500 billion worth of loans to developing countries, many of which are now struggling to pay back the loans.

Real world fallout

Ultimately, this isn’t just some arcane economic issue: the heavy piles of debt are eating into governments’ ability to spend on essential services, with interest payments sucking up record levels of revenue.

Among other things, the debt balloons - or “debt bombs,” as some have called them - mean that average citizens in many of these countries can expect more cuts in public health care or education or other basic services.

“If you service the debt, and rates increase, you have to increase the percentage of your budget that has to go into servicing the debt,” Romina Bandura, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Messenger. ”And that means that that money can’t be used for other things. That impacts your ability to provide services for your people.”

Overall, among the 28 poorest countries in the world, average government debt jumped by an average of 30 percentage points from 2011 to 2022, to 67 percent of GDP.

And that is hurting ordinary citizens.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, is perhaps the poster child for the problem. The country is currently spending around 96 per cent of its government revenues on servicing its debt, meaning that only 4 cents on every government dollar is left to provide services for its people.

Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil producer, yet this month it has been forced to scrap a popular fuel subsidy that kept a lid on gas prices. As a consequence, average daily gas consumption in the country has plummeted by around 28 percent this month, compared to June.

In North Africa, Egypt’s external debts have quadrupled over the past eight years—and the pressures of managing that burden have contributed to a worsening economic crisis for ordinary people, including cuts to key welfare programs. In May, the government said it would reduce the amount of subsidized food people can claim under a popular program used by around 60 per cent of the country’s population of 104 million people.

Politically, the starkest example of what happens when debt gets out of hand came when Sri Lanka, pressured by debt in excess of $50 billion, defaulted last year. The turmoil led to a dramatic fall in living standards, with food, fuel and medicine stocks running low for the island nation of 22 million people. Widespread protests ultimately forced the country's President to flee, leaving his successor to negotiate an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Kenya is among several nations with a China debt problem. The government is spending around $10 billion a year on debt repayments, and China is a major creditor. The figures mean that the country is spending more than 63 per cent of revenues on servicing debt.

To deal with these pressures, the government has had to pull back on other commitments, such as delaying payment for civil servants and other public workers earlier this year.

As the head of one public sector workers’ union told the Financial Times: “We’re having a crunch time because of the debts... So the government, whatever they collect now, first they pay the debt, then they collect for salaries.”