911 Service in West Maui Is Not Available as Devastating Fires Rage

Phone service is down for much of the island

Luke Funk
Emergency 911 service was down across the west side of the island of Maui as residents and tourists faced devastating fires in hurricane-driven winds.

The Maui County government told people to call the Lahaina Police Department directly at (808) 661-4441 for emergencies.

That might not be possible for most people.

911 service was down in West Maui amid wildfires.
911 service was down in West Maui amid wildfires.Maui County Government
There were widespread landline outages and downed phone towers affecting mobile phone service.

There are also widespread power outages. Hawaiian Electric reports 14,000 customers are without power as of Wednesday morning.

Tourists were being ordered to evacuate resorts. Some said they were not given much time to gather items.

Thousands of people were stranded at the island's airport after they missed flights or had nowhere else to go.

The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, 500 miles south of the island chain, was partly to blame for the fire's spread with gusts above 60 mph.

