911 Service in West Maui Is Not Available as Devastating Fires Rage
Phone service is down for much of the island
Emergency 911 service was down across the west side of the island of Maui as residents and tourists faced devastating fires in hurricane-driven winds.
The Maui County government told people to call the Lahaina Police Department directly at (808) 661-4441 for emergencies.
That might not be possible for most people.
- Cell Service Could Be Out for More Than a Month in Maui as Wildfires Decimate Parts of Hawaii
- Hawaii Shelters Overrun as Unprecedented, Fast Moving Wildfires Rage in Maui
- Stunning Video Shows First Daylight Look at Beach Town Destroyed by Maui Wildfires
- Biden Responds to Deadly, Devastating Maui Fire: ‘Jill and I Send Our Deepest Condolences’
- At Least 36 Dead in Maui Fires as Visitors Urged To Leave Any Way Possible
- Six Deaths Reported in Hawaii Fires as Search and Rescue Missions Continue
There were widespread landline outages and downed phone towers affecting mobile phone service.
There are also widespread power outages. Hawaiian Electric reports 14,000 customers are without power as of Wednesday morning.
Tourists were being ordered to evacuate resorts. Some said they were not given much time to gather items.
Thousands of people were stranded at the island's airport after they missed flights or had nowhere else to go.
The National Weather Service said Hurricane Dora, 500 miles south of the island chain, was partly to blame for the fire's spread with gusts above 60 mph.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews